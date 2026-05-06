TurboTenant Report Finds Rental Market Stabilizing in 2026 as Independent Landlords Hold the Line on Rent

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2026 / Report Highlights:

Rent growth slows to a near standstill as most landlords prioritize stability

90% of independent landlords aren't offering concessions, despite broader market trends

Rising costs are squeezing margins, but most landlords are absorbing increases

The U.S. rental market is entering a more balanced phase in 2026, according to new data from TurboTenant . After years of volatility, rent growth has slowed, demand has stabilized, and most independent landlords are choosing consistency over aggressive pricing. That stability, however, isn't evenly distributed.

The State of the Rental Industry 2026 Report, based on responses from approximately 2,000 landlords nationwide, reveals a widening divide between institutional operators and independent landlords. While large multifamily properties are navigating rising vacancies and increasing concessions, independent landlords are seeing steadier demand, lower vacancy, and little need to discount.

"The rental market isn't weakening - it's normalizing," said Seamus Nally, CEO of TurboTenant. "Independent landlords are focused on long-term stability, and that's showing up in steady occupancy, modest pricing, and fewer incentives."

Rent growth stalls as landlords prioritize stability

Rent increases have slowed significantly. Nearly half of landlords kept rents flat over the past year, while another 29% raised rents by less than 5%.

Rather than pushing prices higher, many landlords are prioritizing tenant retention and consistent occupancy over short-term gains.

Demand holds steady

Despite headlines suggesting softening demand, most landlords report little to no change year over year. Among those who saw movement, more reported demand increasing than decreasing.

The data points to normalization - not decline - following peak market conditions.

Independent landlords diverge from institutional trends

While large apartment operators are increasingly offering concessions, independent landlords largely are not. About 90% report offering no incentives, even with longer vacancy periods. This reflects a different competitive dynamic, where tenant decisions are driven more by fit and location than discounts.

Rising costs create margin pressure

Operating costs continue to rise, with nearly three in four landlords reporting higher expenses compared to one year ago. Most are choosing not to pass those increases on to tenants, tightening margins while helping maintain pricing stability.

Vacancy remains low

Vacancy rates remain limited across independent portfolios. Nearly half of landlords fill units within a month, and many report no vacancies at all over the past year. Low turnover - not just new demand - continues to drive stability.

Most landlords are holding, not exiting

Despite rising costs and economic uncertainty, most landlords are staying the course. Nearly 60% report no plans to change their strategy, and more are considering buying property than selling. This signals continued long-term confidence in rental real estate.

A market in balance - but not equal

Landlord sentiment is split across "calm," "uncertain," and "optimistic," with no single outlook dominating. The result is a market that is no longer overheated, but not in decline - a steady, transitional phase.

About the Report

The State of the Rental Industry 2026 Report is based on survey responses from approximately 2,000 landlords across the United States. It analyzes trends in rent pricing, demand, vacancy, operating costs, and landlord sentiment to provide a ground-level view of the rental market.

Access the full report at https://www.turbotenant.com/trends/rental-market-2026/

About TurboTenant

TurboTenant is a free, all-in-one property management platform designed for independent landlords and real estate investors. The platform enables landlords to market properties, manage applications, create leases, and collect rent - all in one place. More than 1 million landlords use TurboTenant to manage their rentals with confidence.

Media Contact:

Kelly Maicon

919.741.9784 - kelly@interdependence.com

SOURCE: TurboTenant

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/turbotenant-report-finds-rental-market-stabilizing-in-2026-as-independent-landlords-hol-1164032