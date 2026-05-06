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WKN: A3EEZC | ISIN: CA28617B6061 | Ticker-Symbol: 4EV0
Tradegate
06.05.26 | 15:25
8,890 Euro
+1,60 % +0,140
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ELECTROVAYA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELECTROVAYA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,6808,93015:41
8,6808,97015:40
ACCESS Newswire
06.05.2026 15:26 Uhr
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Electrovaya, Inc.: Electrovaya Announces Date for Q2-2026 Financial Results & Conference Call

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2026 / Electrovaya Inc. (Nasdaq:ELVA)(TSX:ELVA), a leading lithium-ion battery technology and manufacturing company, announces that it will file and release its second quarter ending March 31, 2026, following the market close on Thursday, May 14, 2026. This will be followed by a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. EST on the same day, presented by CEO, Dr. Raj DasGupta and CFO, John Gibson to discuss the financial results and provide a business update.

Conference Call & Webcast details:?

  • Date: Thursday, May 14, 2026

  • Time: 5:00 pm. Eastern Time (ET)

  • Toll Free: 877-545-0320

  • International: 973-528-0002

  • Participant Access Code: 131132

  • Webcast link: https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/2975/54003

To help ensure that the conference begins in a timely manner, please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available for two weeks beginning on May 14, 2026, through May 28, 2026. To access the replay, the dial-in number is 877-481-4010 and 919-882-2331. The replay passcode is 54003.

Investor and Media Contact:?????

Jason Roy
VP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations
Electrovaya Inc.
jroy@electrovaya.com / 905-855-4618

About Electrovaya Inc.

Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA)(TSX:ELVA) is a technology-driven lithium-ion battery company commercializing its proprietary Infinity Battery Technology, designed for superior safety, longevity, and performance in mission-critical industrial, robotics, defense and energy-storage applications. The Company leverages a strong intellectual-property portfolio and advanced materials expertise to deliver durable, high-value battery solutions to global OEMs and end users. To support growing demand and advancing energy-security and national-security objectives, Electrovaya is expanding U.S. manufacturing through its 52-acre Jamestown, New York site, which includes a 137,000-square-foot facility planned as its first gigafactory. Electrovaya also operates two Canadian sites focused on research, engineering, and product commercialization. For more information, please visit www.electrovaya.com.

SOURCE: Electrovaya, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/electrovaya-announces-date-for-q2-2026-financial-results-and-conference-call-1164186

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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