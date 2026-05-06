Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 6, 2026) - Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (TSXV: VCT) (OTCQB: TORVF) ("Volt" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its operations and ongoing commercialization activities.

Over the past three years, the Company has generated modest revenues, as disclosed in its Management's Discussion and Analysis filings, through mineral processing services and advanced material development programs. These revenues have not been material and reflect Volt's focus on process development and commercial readiness, while contributing to offsetting a portion of operating costs.

Volt's core focus during this period has been the advancement of its proprietary dry separation technology, designed to preserve graphite crystallinity through its air classification platform. Preserving crystallinity at the source is a key factor in supporting the potential conversion of graphite into higher value carbon materials, including graphene and expandable graphite. This approach is intended to support downstream processing efficiency and material performance across potential carbon applications, as demonstrated through prior development work. This foundation has supported discussions with prospective customers across the battery materials and advanced materials markets.

For the current fiscal year, the Company expects to continue generating project based revenues at levels consistent with prior periods through customer evaluation, qualification, and development programs. These revenues are expected to continue contributing toward offsetting a portion of operating and development costs.

Operational Update

In addition to its ongoing battery development activities, Volt has expanded its focus to include the development of reduced graphene oxide for the strengthening of composites and concrete, as well as expandable graphite for thermal management and fire protection applications. These initiatives build on the Company's core dry separation platform and are intended to expand downstream material applications.

Reduced graphene oxide and expandable graphite share common processing steps and utilize overlapping processing equipment, allowing Volt to efficiently leverage its existing infrastructure and support multiple product pathways from a single platform. The Company has recently added equipment to support batch scale production of expandable graphite and graphene based materials, enabling internal development, customer evaluation, and early stage evaluation activities.

Stock Option Grant

The Company also announces that it has granted an aggregate of two million stock options to certain employees and contractors pursuant to its stock option plan. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.05 per common share for a period of 5 years from the date of grant and are subject to applicable vesting provisions and regulatory approval. The options were granted on May 5, 2026.

About Volt Carbon Technologies

Volt Carbon is a publicly traded carbon science company, with specific interests in energy storage and green energy creation, with holdings in mining claims in the provinces of Ontario, Quebec, and British Columbia in Canada. For the latest information on Volt Carbon's properties and news please refer to the website www.voltcarbontech.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc.

V-Bond Lee, P. Eng.

CEO, President, Chairman of the Board and Director

Information Contact :

Email: info@voltcarbontech.com

Tel: (519) 763-1197

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, concerning Volt Carbon's business and affairs. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "intends", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Such forward-looking statements include those with respect to: (i) the advancement and commercialization of the Company's dry separation technology; (ii) the development of a scalable demonstration facility to validate the technology under commercial conditions; and (iii) the Company's ability to participate across multiple high value carbon markets.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors, including those discussed above, could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is provided as of the date of this press release, and Volt Carbon assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required under applicable securities legislation.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/296181

Source: Volt Carbon Technologies