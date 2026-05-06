Silver Spruce Resources, Inc.: Silver Spruce Resources Inc. Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2026 / (TSXV:SSE) - Silver Spruce Resources Inc. ("Silver Spruce" or the "Corporation"), announced today that its shareholders voted in favour of all items of business brought before them at the Corporation's annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 5, 2026 (the "Meeting"). The Meeting had been adjourned from the original meeting date of April 28, 2026 to May 5, 2026 due to a lack of quorum.

At the meeting, the three nominees to the Corporation's Board of Directors, namely Michael Kinley, Kevin O'Connor and Kevin Thieneman were elected for the ensuing year. For personal reasons, Paul Smith did not stand for election to the Board of Directors, the announcement of which was made by the Corporation on May 4, 2026.

Charlton & Company was appointed as the Corporation's auditor to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until its successor is duly appointed, at a remuneration to be fixed by the Board.

An ordinary resolution was passed by shareholders that amended and restated the Corporation's amended and restated stock option plan established in November of 2024, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. Details of the second amended and restated stock option plan are contained in the Corporation's management information circular dated March 20, 2026.

About the Corporation

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. is a Canadian junior exploration company. The Corporation's diversified exploration portfolio includes:

Pino de Plata Silver Project - A high-grade silver property with historic artisanal mining located 15 kilometres west of Coeur Mining's Palmarejo Mine in western Chihuahua, Mexico

Jackie Gold-Silver Project - An early-stage epithermal project with high-grade surface sampling and strong structural targets located less than 10 kilometres northwest from Minera Alamos' Nicho deposit in eastern Sonora, Mexico

Melchett Lake VMS (volcanogenic massive sulphide) Zinc-Silver-Gold-Copper Project - A polymetallic project with historical drilling in the Thunder Pay Mining District of Ontario

Contact:

Kevin O'Connor, Director

(312) 509-5972

koconnor@silverspruceresources.com

info@silverspruceresouces.com

www.silverspruceresources.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the control of Silver Spruce Resources. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe Silver Spruce Resource's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that Silver Spruce Resources or its management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to Silver Spruce Resources, the Corporation provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to di er materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Corporation's objectives, goals or future plans, statements regarding the adoption of semi-annual reporting. Factors that could cause actual results to di er materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, regulatory approval processes, failure to identify mineral resources, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, regulatory, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations and other indigenous peoples, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Corporation's public documents filed on SEDAR+. Although the Corporation believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Silver Spruce Resources disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

SOURCE: Silver Spruce Resources Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/silver-spruce-resources-inc.-announces-results-of-annual-and-special-meeting-of-s-1164282