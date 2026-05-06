WGI Inc.: WGI Welcomes Marc Hamel as Transportation Planning Manager

Based in Raleigh, North Carolina, Marc joins the firm's Transportation Division.

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2026 / Bill Evans, PE, AICP, Transportation Planning Market Leader, proudly announces that Marc Hamel has joined WGI's Transportation Division as a Transportation Planning Manager. Marc is based in WGI's Raleigh, NC office.

Marc strengthens WGI's already formidable position as a leading firm in transportation projects. Marc's 39 years of experience in the AEC industry include more than 28 years at the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT). His career also includes work with North Carolina State University's Transportation Division and the North Carolina State Ports Authority. His last 18 years at NCDOT were spent with the Rail Division, the last six of which were spent leading the Rail Project Development and Environmental Unit. Most recently, Marc spent nine years specializing in the development of NEPA documents for NCDOT/FHWA highway projects, as well as FRA (rail) and MARAD (ports) grant-funded projects.

Marc boasts an impressive track record in transportation NEPA documents and project management. Marc is highly regarded as an exceptional project and client manager, with a proven ability to oversee the multiple components of NEPA document development.

William Evans, PE, AICP, WGI's Transportation Planning Market Leader, expressed his enthusiasm about Marc's addition to the firm:

"Marc's knowledge and reputation for delivering highway, rail and marine transportation planning and NEPA studies is a tremendous gain for WGI. He joins our established planning team who he's known and worked with for many years. With support from the team's wide range of capabilities, we anticipate a strong future in transportation planning services."

Tim Hayes, PE, WGI's NC Transportation Division Manager, expressed his enthusiasm about Marc's addition to the WGI Raleigh office:

"We are proud to welcome Marc Hamel to our WGI Transportation Division. His arrival perfectly aligns with our expanding presence and the increasing demand for innovative engineering solutions in the North Carolina transportation market. Marc will be key in driving WGI's strategic growth. His character and commitment embody our core values, particularly 'Committing to Greatness,' making him an outstanding addition to our team."

Marc spoke of his enthusiasm regarding his new role and arrival at WGI, stating,

"WGI is known for delivering dynamic and creative environmental and design solutions for transportation projects. I am excited to join WGI in the Raleigh office and look forward to expanding its influence across North Carolina and nationwide. This role offers the perfect opportunity to continue using my expertise in environmental compliance with transportation project management."

ABOUT WGI

As a multidisciplinary consulting firm, WGI has 23 offices across 10 states and serves an active client base in over 49 states. WGI specializes in roadway engineering, structural engineering, environmental sciences, water resources, geospatial services, land surveying, subsurface utility engineering, land development, municipal engineering, mobility planning, parking solutions, building restoration, landscape architecture, architecture, land planning, and MEP engineering. In 2024, ENR ranked WGI #171 on its list of the Top 500 Design Firms in the United States. ENR Magazine also named WGI its 2021 Design Firm of the Year in the Southeast United States. For more information, please visit www.wginc.com.

WGI Company Contacts:

Will Schnier, PE

Chief Marketing Officer

Will.Schnier@wginc.com

512.669.5560

Bill Evans, PE

Transportation Planning Market Leader

William.Evans@wginc.com

561.209.7774

SOURCE: WGI Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/wgi-welcomes-marc-hamel-as-transportation-planning-manager-1164008