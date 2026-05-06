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ACCESS Newswire
06.05.2026 17:02 Uhr
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Sensor Bio Joins Innovators' Network at American Heart Association Center for Health Technology & Innovation

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2026 / Sensor Bio, the continuous biometric signal infrastructure platform built for clinical, enterprise, and AI health applications, has joined the American Heart Association Center for Health Technology & Innovation's (the Center) Innovators' Network. The Center is focused on building and fostering health technology relationships to develop innovative and scalable solutions.

The Innovators' Network is a consortium connecting entrepreneurs, providers, researchers, and payers to advance cardiovascular and brain health innovation. Innovators' Network members also have the opportunity to access the Association's digital evidence-based scientific guidelines and clinical recommendations as they develop digital healthcare technologies.

Members collaborate with the Center in different ways, including building models for clinical outcome studies, which lowers the significant cost of developing those studies independently, helping connect the science to technology and providing evidence that a digital platform improves healthcare outcomes - a key concern for providers and payers.

"The Center aims to advance the rapid, efficient, and effective development of healthcare technology," said Robert A. Harrington, M.D., FAHA, volunteer past president of the American Heart Association (2019-2020), chair of the American Heart Association's Health Tech Advisory Group for the Center and the Stephen and Suzanne Weiss Dean of Weill Cornell Medicine and provost for medical affairs of Cornell University. "Joining the Innovators' Network gives members the opportunity to leverage the consortium and work toward broadening and deepening their engagement in this arena."

Bruce Smith, CEO, Sensor Bio, stated "We started Sensor Bio because we saw a problem that nobody was willing to name out loud: the data powering most health technology today is filtered, estimated, and frankly unreliable. Every diagnosis, every AI model, every clinical intervention depends on the quality of the underlying signal. If that signal is wrong, everything built on top of it is wrong. Joining the American Heart Association's Innovators' Network is about bringing that ground truth signal into the institutions and research frameworks that matter most. The Association's commitment to evidence-based science is exactly where we want to be, and we're proud to contribute what we've spent a decade building."

Sensor Bio is the continuous biometric signal layer powering the future of AI health. The company provides an open, medical-grade wearable platform covering hardware, firmware, and enterprise data infrastructure that captures unfiltered physiological signals for clinical programs, AI health applications, and enterprise deployments. Backed by 29 peer- reviewed studies and a decade of R&D, Sensor Bio is the only open, medical-grade platform built for enterprise scale. Learn more at www.sensorbio.com.

About Sensor Bio

Sensor Bio joins the Innovators' Network bringing with them a medical-grade continuous biometric wearable platform that captures raw physiological signals at 15,000 samples per second, delivered as a white-label enterprise solution with an open API and SDK.

Unlike consumer wearables that filter and summarize biological data, Sensor Bio's platform provides unfiltered, AI-ready signal including heart rate, heart rate variability, respiratory rate, blood oxygen saturation, interbeat interval, and sleep analysis. The platform has been validated across 29 peer-reviewed studies and is trusted by institutions including NASA, Stanford University, Gatorade, Orlando Health, and the NIH. It integrates directly into EMR and EHR systems and enterprise workflows, enabling Remote Patient Monitoring reimbursement under CMS at approximately $150 per patient per month. With a hardware cost of $80 per unit and a 76% gross margin at launch, Sensor Bio is designed for population-scale deployment across health systems, elder care, workforce safety, clinical trials, and life sciences research.

Media Contact Information

Mateen Aini
Sensor Bio
https://sensorbio.com/
info@sensorbio.com

SOURCE: Sensor Bio



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/sensor-bio-joins-innovators-network-at-american-heart-associatio-1164043

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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