Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 6, 2026) - Teresa Resch, President of Toronto Tempo ("Tempo" or the "Organization"), alongside many of the Tempo's front office team, joined Robert Peterman, Chief Commercial Officer, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market and celebrate the expansion of the Women's National Basketball Association ("WNBA") into Canada and recognize a landmark moment for professional women's sports in Canada.





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Awarded in May 2024 as the WNBA's first franchise outside the United States, Toronto Tempo represents the league's historic expansion into Canada. Owned by Kilmer Sports Ventures, the Organization has quickly built strong momentum, supported by founding partners; Sephora Canada and CIBC. Toronto Tempo approaches its highly anticipated home opener on May 8th, two days following the market open. The home opener reflects growing national excitement and reinforces the team's role as Canada's WNBA team on the global stage.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/296223

Source: Toronto Stock Exchange