The State of the Modern TAMP: New White Paper by Zoe Financial Details the Evolution of the Turnkey Asset Management Platform from the 1980s to Today

A new white paper by Zoe Financial offers a wide-ranging analysis of the modern TAMP ecosystem, from lean modular sub-advisors to feature-heavy industry behemoths

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2026 / Zoe Financial , the end-to-end digital wealth platform and TAMP that works to enhance the wealth management experience for advisors and clients, released new research today on the history of the TAMP in the wealth management industry. The paper maps the possibilities in service, investment capabilities, and more so RIAs can better evaluate how modern TAMP capabilities may or may not fit into their practice.



In addition to assembling a chronological history of the TAMP product, Zoe's analysis aggregates public-facing data from seventeen modern TAMPs to provide a detailed look at the various, evolving properties available across the industry. These features include innovations in custody, personalized investments, and AI. The white paper also proposes a framework for analyzing TAMP capabilities against an RIA's specific technology needs. Each RIA, the research suggests, requires a unique mix of capabilities that meet their operational needs while satisfying the expectations of their client base.

Zoe's research addresses several other key trends, including:

Private equity may be reshaping TAMP incentives. Three of the largest multi-custodial TAMPs are currently PE-owned. While PE can provide capital and operational discipline, it may also incentivize aggressive product expansion and pricing experimentation, among other initiatives.

Direct indexing and alternatives are becoming table stakes. The August 2025 executive order directing regulators to include alternatives in 401(k) plans could catalyze the use of alternatives among common investors. Direct indexing has separately reached approximately $864 billion in industry assets and is now offered or in development at nearly every major TAMP.

The client acquisition gap persists. The integration of a TAMP into everyday workflows may increase an advisor's time and capacity to pursue new clients, but it does not deliver the prospects themselves. RIAs who use TAMPs still have to solve for client acquisition.

"By combining modern TAMP services with lead generation, Zoe operates at a different stage in the value chain compared to most other TAMPs in the industry," said Andres Garcia-Amaya, Zoe's CEO and Founder and primary author of the white paper. "As such, we've had to think hard about the kinds of RIAs we serve best and the ones that we don't. This white paper consolidates our observations and findings regarding possible partnerships between TAMPs and RIAs in the industry at large."

By exploring the broad and diverse offerings among modern TAMPs, RIAs may better evaluate how TAMP integration may best serve their practice.

For access to Zoe's full TAMP history and research results, download the white paper here: https://zoefinancial.com/white-papers/state-of-the-tamp

About Zoe Financial

Zoe is a wealth platform with the mission to help grow and protect clients' wealth. Zoe's platform brings account opening, funding, automated rebalancing, tax-loss harvesting, direct indexing, and commission-free* fractional trading into one cohesive advisory experience. Learn more at https://zoefinancial.com/ or easily schedule a demo here .

Disclosure: Zoe Financial, Inc. ("Zoe Financial") is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. Zoe Financial provides investment advisory services and access to independent registered investment advisers through its platform. The information provided by Zoe Financial is for educational and informational purposes only and should not be construed as personalized investment advice or as an offer to buy or sell any security. All investments involve risk, including possible loss of principal.

The referenced white paper is published by Zoe Financial, Inc. Zoe Financial operates a modern TAMP platform and advisor-prospect marketplace for compensation. Zoe Financial has a commercial interest in certain findings and conclusions presented herein, particularly those relating to the value of TAMP solutions and Zoe's proprietary TAMP + marketplace model. Sections of this paper that draw on Zoe's internal data are clearly identified. All competitor data is publicly sourced and presented for informational and illustrative purposes only. Past results do not guarantee future results. Readers should consider Zoe Financial's commercial interest when evaluating the white paper's analysis. Full disclosures and source citations appear at the end of the white paper.

* Commission-free trading means $0 commission trades placed in Zoe Wealth brokerage accounts. Benefits of Fractional Share Trading, Tax-Loss harvesting, and Direct Indexing are not guaranteed and may involve risks to investments. Cash Yield account offering and FDIC coverage are for accounts via Zoe's third-party clearing and custody broker dealer, Apex Clearing Corp.

Contact Information

Sofia Pedraza

press@zoefin.com

(213) 325-6697

SOURCE: Zoe Financial

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/the-state-of-the-modern-tamp-new-white-paper-by-zoe-financial-detail-1164083