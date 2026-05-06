ToltIQ Introduces Blueprints to Automate Document Creation Across Private Equity Deal Flow

New AI-powered feature automates due diligence document creation, reducing time-intensive manual work across private equity deal teams

NEW YORK, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ToltIQ, the AI platform for private equity due diligence, today announced the launch of ToltIQ Blueprints, a new feature that allows firms to upload their document templates, which ToltIQ analyzes and converts into reusable blueprints that automatically repopulate with information from any deal.

ToltIQ Blueprints addresses a consistent challenge faced by private equity firms: the time-intensive, manual effort required to recreate the same document structures for every new opportunity. Investment teams regularly produce investment committee memos, deal tearsheets, quarterly LP updates, and other templatized documents, all in identical formats but with different underlying information for each opportunity. Blueprints automates this process by analyzing a source document's structure and converting it into a reusable template that dynamically pulls relevant content from each deal's specific documents.

"Every deal requires the same documents built around your firm's process, but the content has to reflect what's actually in front of you. Scale that across a real pipeline and it breaks down fast. You're either cutting corners or you're buried," said Ed Brandman, CEO of ToltIQ. "Blueprints lets teams maintain their standards deal after deal without rebuilding the same structure from scratch every time."

Blueprints can be created from any existing firm document, including PDFs, Word files, and PowerPoint decks. ToltIQ reads the source document, identifies its structure, and converts it into a reusable template that automatically pulls relevant content from each deal's documents when run. Firms can replicate their exact document structure, formatting, and brand standards. Admins and power users can build and refine templates for use across the firm, while individual members retain the flexibility to customize for their specific use case.

Blueprints required ToltIQ to solve two non-trivial technical challenges: real-time collaboration and verifiable outputs. The company built a new editing architecture that allows both users and AI agents to contribute to the same document simultaneously in fully formatted, production-ready outputs. A separate engineering effort addressed citations, ensuring every synthesized insight is traceable to a specific source document rather than a model-generated reference. To accommodate the real-world workflows and file scale deal teams operate with, Blueprints provides expanded PowerPoint support and a content editing interface built around how PE teams actually move through a deal.

"With Blueprints, deal teams are generating first-pass IC decks, tearsheets, closeout memos, and LP updates with outputs already formatted and populated with deal-specific information," said Eric Jacobs, Director of Client Solutions at ToltIQ. "That means less time on structure and more time on the judgment calls that actually move a deal forward."

To see Blueprints in action, please request a demo and the team will give you a full tour.

About ToltIQ

ToltIQ is an AI-powered private market due diligence platform designed specifically for Private Equity, Private Credit, Diligence Advisory Firms and Family Offices. The company was founded by Ed Brandman, former Partner, Chief Information Officer and Head of Credit Operations at global investment firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. (KKR). The company's platform securely ingests deal documents typically found in virtual data rooms while rapidly analyzing and categorizing them to extract critical insights. By combining advanced artificial intelligence with deep private markets expertise, ToltIQ helps investment professionals conduct more thorough, efficient, and accurate due diligence. By delivering clear, actionable intelligence and reducing the need for manual workflows, ToltIQ enables investment teams to focus on growth opportunities, early detection of risks and operational improvements.

For more information please visit ToltIQ.com and LinkedIn .

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