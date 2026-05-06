CoTec Holdings Corp.: CoTec to Form an Early Stage Exploration Joint Venture with U.S. Company Copper Intelligence to Target Processing Historical Copper Tailings Opportunities in the Democratic Republic of Congo

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2026 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has today signed a term sheet with U.S. based Copper Intelligence Inc. ("Copper Intelligence") (AFDG) and third party investment vehicles associated with the Company's CEO, Julian Treger, and Chairman, Lucio Genovese, to form an early stage exploration joint venture ("Joint Venture") that will be focused on processing historical copper tailings in the Democratic Republic of Congo (the "DRC").

Once formed, the Joint Venture will establish a framework for the joint pursuit of copper tailings opportunities in the historical copper districts of the DRC. Opportunities identified will be subject to detailed legal and technical due diligence and binding agreements on an asset-by-asset basis with approval by the independent members of the CoTec Board of Directors in this matter, prior to resources being committed to development.

To the extent applicable, CoTec technologies will be used to further enhance economic potential of these historical tailings sites and redundant copper deposits. The Joint Venture will target funding from the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation once sufficient scale is achieved. Copper Intelligence is solidifying its status as the first stand-alone DRC company to be publicly traded in the United States.

Copper tailings in the DRC are a defining feature of the DRC's long mining history, particularly in the Central African Copperbelt.

Julian Treger, Chief Executive Officer of CoTec, commented: "The DRC has an incredibly rich copper history and the potential for historical copper tailings opportunities could be significant. Copper Intelligence has a wealth of experience in operating in Africa and this partnership will support CoTec as it navigates its execution strategy for potential asset opportunities in the DRC.

The Company continues to progress its strategy to target asset acquisitions with its technology suite, these technologies could provide alternative processing solutions to the historical tailing deposits of the DRC and will be tested through the due diligence process. We strongly believe in the strategic importance of copper and the opportunistic Joint Venture in the Copperbelt is one of the copper opportunities we are pursuing to build out our copper interests and seek to further leverage CoTec's evolving technology portfolio over the coming year."

The term sheet was negotiated on an arm's length basis, is non-binding and the specific structure, terms and conditions of the Joint Venture will be reflected in mutually acceptable definitive agreements targeted for signing by Q3, 2026 or sooner, depending on progress in securing of potential targets.

About CoTec

CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSX-V: CTH, OTCQB: CTHCF) is redefining the future of resource extraction and recycling. Focused on rare earth magnets and strategic materials, CoTec integrates breakthrough technologies with strategic assets to unlock secure, sustainable, and low-cost supply chains for the United States and its allies.

CoTec's mission is clear: accelerate the energy transition while strengthening U.S. economic and national security. By investing in and deploying disruptive technologies, the Company delivers capital-efficient, scalable solutions that transform marginal assets, tailings, waste streams, and recycled products into high-value critical minerals.

From its HyProMag USA magnet recycling joint venture in Texas, to iron tailings reprocessing in Québec, to next-generation copper and iron solutions backed by global majors, CoTec is building a diversified portfolio with long-term growth, rapid cash flow potential, and high barriers to entry. The result is a differentiated platform at the intersection of technology, sustainability, and strategic materials.

For more information, please visit www.cotec.ca

About Copper Intelligence Inc.

Copper Intelligence is a resource development company focused on copper exploration and project advancement in the Democratic Republic of Congo, including the Butembo copper project. The company maintains a focus on responsible development and community engagement in the regions where it operates. Copper Intelligence is proud to be the first stand-alone DRC company to be publicly traded in the United States.

For further information, please contact:

Eugene Hercun, VP Finance - +1 604 537 2413

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

Statements in this press release regarding the Company and its investments which are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements relating to management's expectations with respect to its proposed joint venture with Copper Intelligence, copper tailings opportunities in the DRC, the ability to apply its suite of technologies to these opportunities and it current and potential future investments, including potential investments in copper tailings and copper sulfide deposits, and the benefits to the Company which may be obtained from such investments. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. For further details regarding risks and uncertainties facing the Company, please refer to the Company's public disclosure documents, copies of which may be found under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca

Neither TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: CoTec Holdings Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/cotec-to-form-an-early-stage-exploration-joint-venture-with-u.s.-company-copper-i-1164389