ZIGUP plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 06

ZIGUP plc

("ZIGUP" or the "Company")

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS, PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES OR CONNECTED PERSONS

The Company announces the vesting on 1 May 2026 of nil cost options granted to Rachel Coulson, Chief Financial Officer under the ZIGUP PLC Long-Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP").

The options were awarded on 20 August 2025 as part of her remuneration arrangements on appointment as Chief Financial Officer.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Rachel Coulson (PDMR) 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ZIGUP plc b) LEI 213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of £0.50 each in ZIGUP plc b) Identification code GB00B41H7391 c) Nature of the transaction Vesting of nil cost options over Ordinary shares of £0.50 each in ZIGUP plc d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 49,978 e) Aggregated information - Aggregated Volume - Price 49,978 Nil f) Date of the transaction 1 May 2026 g) Place of the transaction Outside of a Trading Venue

The Company announces that on 1 May 2026 Rachel Coulson was transferred 12,687 ordinary shares of £0.50 in the Company by the Company's Employment Benefit Trust as part of the remuneration arrangements on her appointment as Chief Financial Officer. The shares are subject to a forfeiture period and malus and clawback provisions.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Rachel Coulson (PDMR) 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ZIGUP plc b) LEI 213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of £0.50 each in ZIGUP plc b) Identification code GB00B41H7391 c) Nature of the transaction Transfer of Shares from Employee Benefit Trust d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £3.995 12,687 e) Aggregated information - Aggregated Volume - Price - Total 12,687 £3.995 £50,684.565 f) Date of the transaction 1 May 2026 g) Place of the transaction Outside of a Trading Venue

This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

For further information, please contact:

ZIGUP plc

Matthew Barton, Company Secretary