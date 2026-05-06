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PR Newswire
06.05.2026 20:06 Uhr
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BBWO 2026 comes to Canada for the first time: a new event in Toronto with the Barolo and Barbaresco World Opening

MILAN, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 300 wines from 166 Piedmontese wineries are expected for the first edition of the Barolo and Barbaresco World Opening in Canada. The international event returns to Toronto on 12 May, unveiling its finest wines to an audience of professionals and enthusiasts. The venue hosting the event will be the Liberty Grand in Toronto. From 11 am until 5 pm, sommeliers and producers will be available exclusively to trade professionals and importers. The public is welcome from 6 pm until 8.30 pm, with the event offering everyone the chance to taste all these several Barolo and Barbaresco and their MGA.

Guests will enjoy a tasting experience with meticulous attention to detail and will have the opportunity to interact directly with the producers. The tasting will take the form of a walk-around event, offering the chance to sample a buffet of appetisers and enjoy the company of an expert and enthusiastic audience.

The event organised by the Consorzio di Tutela Barolo Barbaresco Alba Langhe e Dogliani and co-hosted by the Consulate General of Italy in Toronto, is the largest international tasting dedicated to these two Piedmontese appellations. It is a travelling world premiere, in which every year the Consortium brings hundreds of Piedmontese producers to a major city around the world to offer tastings. This is a travelling world premiere, in which the Consortium brings hundreds of Piedmontese producers to a major city around the world each year to offer industry professionals, journalists, critics and enthusiasts the chance to taste the latest vintages released under the two appellations.

The first edition was held in New York City on 4 and 5 February 2020, followed by Los Angeles in 2022, China in 2023, New York again in 2024 and Austin, Texas, in 2025, as part of a touring event that visited Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, Phoenix and Denver. The next edition is supported by media partner Toronto Life.

Tickets are available for purchase in advance only via the link
https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/barolo-barbaresco-grand-tasting-toronto-consumer-evening-tickets-1987351499834?aff=oddtdtcreator

Photos available via the link

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2973875/BBWO_2026_Photo.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2973874/BBWO_2026_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bbwo-2026-comes-to-canada-for-the-first-time-a-new-event-in-toronto-with-the-barolo-and-barbaresco-world-opening-302764520.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
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