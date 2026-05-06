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ACCESS Newswire
06.05.2026 20:26 Uhr
204 Leser
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Estimating Edge Publishes New Resource on Training and Construction Bidding Software

BOYNTON BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2026 / Estimating Edge, developer of the leading estimating software The EDGE and a Foundation Software company, has published a new resource on why training - and not just software alone - determines how much value estimating teams get from construction bidding software.

Many estimating teams implement bidding software but continue to navigate manual workarounds - because without structured training, inconsistent workflows and early-stage errors can undermine the software's potential.

The article covers a range of training considerations for teams adopting or refining their use of estimating software, including:

  • What effective training looks like, from onboarding to role-specific sessions

  • Why shared training standards reduce friction across estimating teams

  • How well-trained teams handle deadline pressure and scope changes

Structured training is often what separates teams that have estimating software from teams that get results from it.

Estimating teams ready to close that gap can explore what effective training looks like at each stage by reading the full article here.

About Estimating Edge
Estimating Edge, a Foundation Software company, has been a trusted provider of commercial construction takeoff and estimating software for the roofing, fireproofing, interior and exterior finishing trades for more than 30 years. For more information, visit www.estimatingedge.com.

Foundation Software, LLC
Foundation Software delivers job cost accounting, expense & pay management, estimating and takeoff, project management, safety management, HR management, mobile field apps and payroll services to help contractors run the business side of construction. For information, call (800) 246-0800, visit www.foundationsoft.com or email info@foundationsoft.com.

Media Contacts

Tracie Kuczkowski | VP of Marketing
tak@foundationsoft.com (800) 246-0800 x 7933

Samantha Ann Illius | Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist
SIllius@foundationsoft.com (800) 811 5926 x 4823

SOURCE: Estimating Edge



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/estimating-edge-publishes-new-resource-on-training-and-constructi-1163849

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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