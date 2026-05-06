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PR Newswire
06.05.2026 21:00 Uhr
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Hampton Capital Founder John Priest on Why Structural Shifts--Not Revenue Growth--Drive Enterprise Value

SYDNEY, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hampton Capital Founder and Chairman John Priest has shared his perspective on the underlying drivers of enterprise value, highlighting structural business fundamentals as a more decisive factor than revenue growth alone.

In reflecting on his experience as former CFO of Coca-Cola Amatil-where the company's Enterprise Value grew from A$150 million to A$14 billion-Priest noted that the transformation was not simply a result of revenue expansion.

"At the time, it appeared to be growth," he said. "In reality, it was a shift in structure."

According to Priest, while revenue often increases in a linear pattern, enterprise value changes when the underlying nature of a business evolves. This includes improvements in margin quality, the predictability of revenue, and the degree to which customer relationships are directly owned rather than accessed through intermediaries.

"When these elements change, the market begins to value the business differently," Priest said.

He also noted that current macroeconomic shifts, including ongoing deglobalisation trends, are placing increased pressure on models that rely on access over ownership.

"For many years, companies were able to scale without controlling key elements of their value chain," he said. "That dynamic is now being tested."

This shift, he added, is making a clearer distinction between companies that are growing and those that are building long-term enterprise value.

Priest said this perspective underpins the strategy behind Hampton Accelerate, which focuses on embedding structural capabilities that enable growth to become retained, controlled, and repeatable over time.

Looking ahead, he expects the gap between companies to widen.

"Some businesses will continue to grow," he said. "Others will become valuable. The difference will not be scale, but structure."

Media Contact
Company Name: Hampton Capital
Contact Name: Elsie Pang
Contact Email: e.pang@hamptoncapital.com.au
Location: Sydney, NSW, Australia

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2974075/Hampton_Capital.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hampton-capital-founder-john-priest-on-why-structural-shiftsnot-revenue-growthdrive-enterprise-value-302764581.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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