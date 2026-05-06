Shelton, Connecticut--(Newsfile Corp. - May 6, 2026) - NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE American: NNVC), today announced its participation in the D. Boral Capital Global Conference, taking place May 7, 2026, at The Plaza Hotel in New York City.

Anil R. Diwan, PhD, President & Exec. Chairman will be hosting one-on-one meetings on May 7th from 9:45 A.M. to 2:45 P.M. (ET).

To register for one-on-one meetings with management at The Plaza Hotel in New York City, interested parties should contact the DBC Conference Team at dbcconferenceteam@dboralcapital.com.

About NanoViricides, Inc.

NanoViricides, Inc., is a publicly traded company (NYSE American: NNVC) (the "Company"), and a clinical stage, leading global pioneer in the development of broad-spectrum antivirals based on host-mimetic nanomedicine technology that viruses and their variants cannot escape. Its clinical stage, broad-spectrum, antiviral drug NV-387 has been granted an "Orphan Drug Designation" (ODD) by the US FDA Office of Orphan Products Development (OOPD). This could lead to could provide 7 years market exclusivity, tax credits for clinical trial costs, and fee exemptions upon approval. NV-387 is a revolutionary antiviral that we believe will be the drug offered at " first visit" when the patient presents to a doctor with any respiratory viral illness. NV-387 was also found to be highly effective in lethal animal infection models of Influenza, RSV, Coronaviruses, Monkeypox, Smallpox, and Measles.

About D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital LLC is a premier, relationship-driven global investment bank headquartered in New York. The firm is dedicated to delivering exceptional strategic advisory and tailored financial solutions to middle-market and emerging growth companies. With a proven track record, D. Boral Capital provides expert guidance to clients across diverse sectors worldwide, leveraging access to capital from key markets, including the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America.

A recognized leader on Wall Street, D. Boral Capital has successfully aggregated approximately $35 billion in capital since its inception in 2020, executing ~400 transactions across a broad range of investment banking products.

Source NanoViricides, Inc.

Source: D.Boral Capital