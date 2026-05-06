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ACCESS Newswire
06.05.2026 22:50 Uhr
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BTCC Exchange Lists Upscreener for Spot Trading

LÓDZ, PL / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2026 / BTCC, the world's longest-serving cryptocurrency exchange, has listed a new spot trading pair on April 30, 2026: UPS/USDT. Spot trading and deposits of UPS are now available on BTCC.

Upscreener (UPS)

BTCC has officially listed the UPS/USDT spot trading pair. Upscreener is a data-driven platform designed to help users discover, analyze, and track emerging crypto projects. It provides insights into market trends, token performance, and on-chain activity to support informed decision-making.

UPS is the native utility token of the Upscreener ecosystem, used to access platform features such as analytics tools, project visibility enhancements, and future ecosystem integrations. Upscreener aims to provide a transparent and scalable environment where users can explore new projects and monitor their portfolios efficiently.

Token Details:

  • Symbol: UPS

  • Total Supply: 10,000,000 UPS

  • Contract Address: 0xae5a409773b9a7dd0ae94ff437ac213d8fafba01

About BTCC

Founded in 2011, BTCC is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 11 million users across 100+ countries. As the official regional sponsor of the Argentine Football Association (AFA) and with NBA All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. as its global brand ambassador, BTCC offers secure and accessible cryptocurrency trading services, focused on delivering a user-friendly experience while adhering to applicable regulatory standards.

Official website: https://www.btcc.com/en-US

X: https://x.com/BTCCexchange

Contact: press@btcc.com

SOURCE: BTCC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/btcc-exchange-lists-upscreener-ups-for-spot-trading-1164430

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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