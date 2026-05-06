LQR House Inc. Signs Memorandum of Understanding with Hangzhou GSY Biotechnology to Develop Functional, Wellness-Oriented Beverage Line

Strategic partnership pairs LQR House's North American commercial infrastructure with GSY's proprietary fermentation and strain technology

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2026 / LQR House Inc. (the "Company" or "LQR House") (NASDAQ:YHC), a niche ecommerce platform specializing in the spirits and beverage industry, today announced that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (the "MOU") with Hangzhou GSY Biotechnology Co., Ltd. ("GSY"), a Chinese biotechnology company specializing in fermentation science, strain research, and product development. The MOU was executed on behalf of LQR House by Lijun Chen, Chairman.

The new partnership between LQR House and GSY is focused on the joint development, promotion, and distribution of low-alcohol, low-sugar, fermented, and wellness-oriented beverages, a category responding to accelerating consumer demand for lighter, cleaner, functional beverage formats across North America and select international markets.

Under the terms of the MOU, GSY will lead product development, including strain selection, formula development, fermentation process optimization, sample production, and manufacturing coordination at commercial scale, while LQR House will lead the commercial side of the partnership, including market strategy, brand positioning, distribution, pricing, regulatory coordination, and channel development. Initial commercialization is expected to focus on the North American market, where LQR House and its portfolio companies, including SWOL Holdings, have established sales infrastructure and an expanding distribution network, with subsequent expansion into additional international markets as the product line scales. The parties intend to share revenue equally on products developed and brought to market through this collaboration.

The functional beverage category, which includes products positioned around gut health, natural energy, and stress relief, has become one of the fastest-growing segments of the global beverage industry. According to industry reports from Mordor Intelligence, the global functional beverage market is forecast to grow from approximately $151.8 billion in 2025 to $239.95 billion by 2031, representing a compound annual growth rate of 7.93%. Consumer demand for lower-ABV and "better-for-you" formats is reshaping market share within the broader beverage industry as well. According to data published by IWSR, no-alcohol volumes grew at a 28% CAGR in the U.S. between 2019 and 2024, and low-alcohol at a 7% CAGR, while full-strength alcohol volumes declined at a 1% compound annual rate over the same period. IWSR projects no-alcohol volumes will continue expanding over the coming years.

"This partnership reflects the strategic direction LQR House is pursuing as a platform: identifying high-growth categories where our distribution and brand-building capabilities can be paired with world-class technical partners to create genuine long-term value," said Lijun Chen, Chairman of LQR House. "GSY's proprietary strain library, fermentation expertise, and manufacturing infrastructure represent exactly the kind of scientific foundation required to compete in functional beverages at scale. We believe the combination of GSY's R&D capability and LQR House's commercial reach in North America and our pathway to broader international markets positions both parties to participate meaningfully in one of the most important shifts taking place in the global beverage industry."

GSY, established in 2021, has developed a proprietary strain library and fermentation technology platform that supports product development across functional food and beverage applications. The company's core capabilities span strain research, technical applications, formula development, manufacturing, and full-service product solutions.

The MOU contemplates that each party will be responsible for the costs of executing its respective responsibilities. GSY will bear the costs of product development, testing, and production, while LQR House will bear the costs of promotion, distribution, and market testing. The completion of the contemplated transactions remains subject to LQR House's satisfaction with product quality and commercial viability, and to the negotiation and execution of definitive transaction documents on terms satisfactory to both parties.

About LQR House Inc.

LQR House Inc. (NASDAQ:YHC) is an integrated digital marketing, distribution, and brand development platform serving the alcoholic beverage industry. The Company combines supply, sales, and marketing capabilities under a single platform, partnering with established brands and emerging beverage innovators to drive growth across North America and select international markets. For more information, visit www.lqrhouse.com.

About Hangzhou GSY Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Hangzhou GSY Biotechnology Co., Ltd. is a private biotechnology company based in Hangzhou, China, specializing in strain research, fermentation technology, formula development, and OEM/ODM services manufacturing for functional food and beverage applications. Founded in 2021, GSY has developed a proprietary strain library and fermentation platform supporting product development across health-oriented consumer categories.

About LQR House Inc.

LQR House intends to become a prominent force in the wine and spirits e-commerce sector, epitomized by its flagship alcohol marketplace, cwspirits.com. This platform seamlessly delivers a diverse range of emerging, premium, and luxury spirits, wines, and champagnes from esteemed retail partners like Country Wine & Spirits. Functioning as a technology-driven hub, LQR House utilizes software, data analytics, and artificial intelligence to elevate consumer experience. CWSpirits.com stands out as the go-to destination for modern, convenience-oriented shoppers, providing a curated selection of alcohol products delivered to homes across the United States. Beyond its role in an e-commerce sector, LQR House is a marketing agency with a specialized focus on the alcohol industry. The Company measures campaign success by directly correlating it with sales on CWSpirits.com, demonstrating a return on investment. Backed by an influential network of around 460 figures in the alcohol space, LQR House strategically drives traffic to CWSpirits.com, enhancing brand visibility. LQR House intends to disrupt the traditional landscape of the alcohol industry, driven by its dedication to providing an unparalleled online purchasing experience and delivering tailored marketing solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding LQR House's strategic plans, partnership outcomes, product development timelines, geographic expansion, and market opportunities. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "may," "will," "should," "plan," "project," "intend," "estimate," and similar expressions. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. The Memorandum of Understanding described herein is non-binding and contemplates the negotiation and execution of definitive transaction documents, which may not occur on the terms described or at all. There can be no assurance that products contemplated by the MOU will be successfully developed, commercialized, or distributed, that any commercial relationship between the parties will be entered into or maintained, or that LQR House will successfully expand into additional international markets. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, product development risks, regulatory approvals, market acceptance, competitive dynamics, supply chain conditions, and the ability of the parties to negotiate definitive agreements. Additional information concerning these and other risk factors is contained in LQR House's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. This press release also includes statistics, data, and other information regarding markets and industries that have been obtained from third-party sources, including industry publications and reports. While LQR House believes these third-party sources to be reliable, the Company has not independently verified the data contained in such sources and makes no representation as to their accuracy or completeness. LQR House undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor and Media Contact:

info@lqrhouse.com

SOURCE: LQR House

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/lqr-house-inc.-signs-memorandum-of-understanding-with-hangzhou-gsy-biote-1164661