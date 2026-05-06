Defesio LLC CEO Announces Quantum-Resistant Email Security for Healthcare Organization

GRANITE BAY, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2026 / Defesio LLC , a data security company focused on secure communication technologies, today highlighted considerations for healthcare organizations as emerging quantum computing capabilities continue to evolve.

The company noted that widely used encryption methods have traditionally played a key role in protecting electronic protected health information (ePHI) under frameworks such as the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). However, some researchers and industry participants have raised questions about how certain cryptographic systems may perform in the long term as quantum computing technologies develop.

One scenario often discussed in this context is "harvest now, decrypt later," in which encrypted data is collected and stored today with the potential for future decryption as computational capabilities advance.

For healthcare organizations, this issue may be particularly relevant because patient information-including clinical records, billing data, and communications-can remain sensitive for extended periods.

"Healthcare organizations may benefit from evaluating how evolving technologies could affect long-term data protection strategies," said Dr. Wahidullah, CEO of Defesio LLC. "Planning ahead can help ensure that communication systems remain aligned with future security requirements."

Defesio encourages healthcare providers, including physicians, dental practices, and clinics, to review their current communication systems and consider how future cryptographic standards may be integrated over time.

The company has developed Emora, an email security solution designed to work along side existing email systems. The platform is intended to support enhanced protection for message content while maintaining compatibility with established communication workflows.

Industry discussions around post-quantum cryptography continue to evolve, with organizations exploring different approaches to strengthening data protection frameworks in anticipation of future developments.

Emora is available for 99 cents per user per month.

About Defesio LLC

Defesio LLC is a technology company focused on secure communication solutions and encryption technologies. The company develops systems designed to support data protection across enterprise and professional environments.

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SOURCE: Defesio LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/defesio-llc-ceo-announces-quantum-resistant-email-security-for-h-1164082