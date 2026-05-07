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ACCESS Newswire
07.05.2026 00:02 Uhr
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MARS Energy Group Completes 10th Acquisition, Deepening Its California Footprint in Solar and Roofing Markets

MARS Energy Group acquires Solar Savings Direct (dba Solar and Roof Direct) and Sequoia Roofing & Construction, marking its 9th and 10th acquisitions to date. The transactions position MARS as a preeminent player in the Northern California region, in addition to its leading market presence in Southern California.

ROCKLIN, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2026 / MARS Energy Group ("MARS"), a national energy infrastructure company, today announced its acquisitions of Solar Savings Direct (dba Solar and Roof Direct) and Sequoia Roofing & Construction (collectively, "SSD & SRC"), a leading California-based provider of roofing and solar solutions serving both homebuilders and homeowners.

The acquisitions further solidify MARS' integrated platform across the solar and roofing markets, strengthening its ability to deliver end-to-end solutions spanning roofing, solar, and battery storage to homebuilders and homeowners in Northern California. With the addition of SSD & SRC, MARS now offers a more coordinated service model across both new construction and retrofit markets, including reroofing and residential solar installations.

SSD & SRC will continue to operate under their existing leadership during the transition, with Jeremy Read, Jessica Gluck, Kyle Baker, Gabriel Munoz, and Robert Williams remaining in key roles. The business will retain its current branding in the near term and is expected to transition to MARS Home Solutions in the future.

"MARS invests in high-quality operators with strong execution, customer focus, and the ability to adapt in dynamic markets," said Manvendra Saxena, Chairman & CEO of MARS Energy Group. "Jeremy and the SSD & SRC team have built a differentiated platform serving both homebuilders and homeowners. Their ability to continue growing the business in a post-NEM 2.0 environment is impressive and reflects the innovation and resilience of the team."

"Our customers should expect complete continuity in relationships, service, and delivery," said Jeremy Read, CEO of SSD & SRC. "What changes is our capacity to scale. With MARS's support, we are positioned to expand into new markets, increase installation capacity, and continue delivering the level of quality and reliability our partners expect."

Kyle Baker, CRO of SSD, added, "California requires partners who can execute consistently across individual homeowner projects. The retrofit market is crowded, and many companies have struggled to scale in this environment while SSD & SRC have been able to maintain quality and reliability. With MARS, we are even better equipped to expand our retrofit capabilities and meet rising demand with the infrastructure, resources, and operational support needed to scale efficiently."

Together, MARS and SSD & SRC are aligned in their focus on execution, safety, and long-term value creation, supporting the continued growth and resiliency of California's residential energy and housing markets.

About MARS Energy Group
MARS Energy Group is a holding company focused on building and scaling energy infrastructure businesses across the United States. Through its platform, MARS delivers integrated solutions across solar, storage, roofing, and electrification for residential and commercial customers and developers. Learn more at www.marsenergygroup.com.

About Solar Savings Direct (dba Solar and Roof Direct) and Sequoia Roofing & Construction
Solar Savings Direct (dba Solar and Roof Direct) and Sequoia Roofing & Construction provide residential solar, battery storage, and roofing solutions across California. Serving both production homebuilders and homeowners, the companies specialize in new construction installations, reroofing, and retrofit solar projects. Learn more at www.solarsavingsdirect.com and www.trustsequoia.com.

CONTACT:

Cody Kilmer
Chief Marketing Officer

MARS Energy Group
cody@marsenergygroup.com

SOURCE: MARS Energy Group



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/mars-energy-group-completes-10th-acquisition-deepening-its-california-footprint-1164114

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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