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ACCESS Newswire
07.05.2026 00:02 Uhr
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Dividend Shift Announces Strategic Expansion with New Operational Hub in Medellin, Colombia

MEDELLIN, COLOMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2026 / Dividend Shift, a premier financial technology consulting firm, today announced the establishment of a new operational hub in Medellin, Colombia. This strategic expansion is designed to enhance the company's capacity to serve its growing client base across the Latin American (LATAM) market.

The new Medellin location will serve as a key center for the company's support and operational staff, bolstering its ability to deliver high-quality, personalized service to clients utilizing its proprietary financial technology solutions. The move reflects Dividend Shift's commitment to scaling its global infrastructure to meet increasing demand for its systematic approach to optimizing financial operations.

Medellin is a vibrant, strategically important city with a deep pool of talented professionals," said Gedam Tekle, Founder of Dividend Shift. "Establishing a dedicated operational presence here allows us to significantly strengthen our support capabilities and ensure our clients in the LATAM region receive the focused, timely assistance they need to succeed with our programs. This expansion is a direct investment in our clients' success and our long-term growth strategy."

This expansion is part of a broader initiative by Dividend Shift to optimize its global operational footprint and enhance service delivery to its international clientele.

About Dividend Shift

Dividend Shift is a premier financial technology consulting firm that partners with clients and companies to implement systematic, data-driven strategies for optimizing financial operations.

Contact: Media Relations Dividend Shift support@dividendshift.com

Media Contact

Organization: Dividend Shift
Contact Person Name: Gedam Tekle
Website: https://www.dividendshift.com
Email: support@dividendshift.com
Contact Number: +17722286672
Address: Miami, Florida, USA
City: Miami
State: Florida
Country: United States

SOURCE: Dividend Shift



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/dividend-shift-announces-strategic-expansion-with-new-operational-hub-1164441

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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