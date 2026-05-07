EQS-News: Benzinga / Key word(s): Financial

Tom Sosnoff Believes Your Salary Is Wrong, And Your Portfolio Is Wrong: The Latest Platform From The Creators Of Thinkorswim And Tastytrade Fixes Both



07.05.2026 / 00:54 CET/CEST

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By Meg Flippin, Benzinga DETROIT, MICHIGAN - May 6, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Two numbers determine your financial fate more than any other: what you earn and what your money earns. Most professionals have spent their careers with only a vague sense of both - negotiating salary against incomplete data, managing portfolios against generic benchmarks. Lossdog is giving away $1 million in cryptocurrency and 50,000 free subscriptions - click here to get in! Lossdog, the new platform from the founders of thinkorswim and tastytrade, aims to deliver mathematical precision on both. For what may be the first time, you can see exactly what you're worth professionally, exactly where your portfolio is underperforming and exactly what each gap is costing you over a lifetime. Unicorn Fintech Founders Turn To Paychecks And Portfolios It's something you may not have given a lot of thought to, but Tom Sosnoff has. The co-founder of thinkorswim and tastytrade spent 25 years putting institutional-grade financial tools into the hands of people who were told they didn't need them. He saw a $750 million exit (thinkorswim), then a $1.1 billion exit (tastytrade). Now he's back - and this time, he's coming for both sides of your financial life. Lossdog Puts Your Portfolio Under A Microscope Take the portfolio optimization tool for starters. Lossdog's portfolio optimization tool doesn't give you a range or a guess - it gives you a grade. Upload your investments and instantly see your Industry Baseline Return, your Current Expected Return and the precise lifetime dollar value of what you're leaving on the table. That last number tends to be uncomfortable. It's supposed to be. It's designed to prompt you into action. After all, it was built on Sosnoff and co-founder Scott Sheridan's years of experience, starting out on the Cboe floor in 1986. Lossdog shows you exactly where your strategy is leaking value, outlines specific improvements to your basis and returns and tracks your real-time Overall Grade of Strategic Progress. You get a roadmap of action. Whether you are a passive or active investor, you get actionable advice to improve your portfolio and its returns and lower your fees. What sets Lossdog apart is its focus on efficiency and probability. It doesn't just tell you that you're losing money; it identifies the drag in your portfolio - such as poor-performing assets or inefficient capital use - and shows you how to increase your probability of profit. You'll see how shifting the cost of your positions and improving efficiency can turn a lackluster portfolio into one that captures more growth and limits risk without expensive fees. Lossdog levels the playing field, giving retail investors access to the same mathematical optimization and probability modeling that professional traders and institutional investors use. Showing Off Your True Worth For active and passive investors alike, the portfolio feature alone is worth the conversation. But Lossdog doesn't stop there. On the career side, a February 2026 Lossdog research brief pins a number to decades of wage stagnation: $3.9 million in uncaptured salary over a typical 30-year professional career, modeled conservatively for someone starting at $75,000 with standard annual raises. That needs to change. Upload your resume and Lossdog's AI engine - drawing on real-time government wage records and millions of data points - returns a single precise market value. Not a range. A number, down to the dollar, with a clear path to closing the gap. Productivity grew roughly 60% over the last four decades, according to estimates compiled by Lossdog. Compensation grew 16%. If you've spent your career in finance and never felt that gap personally, you're not paying attention - or you haven't seen the math yet. Your employer has been negotiating with Mercer and Korn Ferry data for years. You've been negotiating with Glassdoor guesses. Lossdog flips that imbalance. The platform launched in April, and just like how Sosnoff backed every other product he believes in, he is offering the first 50,000 users to join the waitlist free access to Lossdog, plus a share of $1 million in cryptocurrency distributed across the early members. "I've always believed in goodwill marketing as the best way to introduce new software," Sosnoff said. "That's why I'm giving away $1 million in cryptocurrency and 50,000 free subscriptions to celebrate Lossdog's debut." Click here to learn more and make the most of the offer! Featured image from Lossdog. This content was originally published on Benzinga . Read further disclosures here. This post contains sponsored content and was created in collaboration with a third-party partner. Benzinga is a publisher and does not provide personalized investment advice or act as a broker or dealer. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice or an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any security.

News Source: Benzinga





07.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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