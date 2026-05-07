



MANILA, May 7, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Exito Media Concepts, a globally acclaimed powerhouse in B2B technology events, proudly announces the 35th Edition of the BFSI Innovation & Technology Summit Philippines 2026, the region's most prestigious and influential gathering of banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) technology leaders.Set against the world-class backdrop of Marriott Manila on 22nd May 2026, this landmark summit will convene an elite assembly of 150+ C-level executives, including CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, and digital transformation pioneers, shaping the future of financial services in the Philippines and beyond.As the BFSI sector undergoes a profound digital evolution, fueled by fin-tech disruption, AI innovation, and rapidly shifting customer expectations, this summit stands as the definitive platform where visionaries converge, ideas ignite, and the future of finance is forged. From next-generation technologies to secure digital ecosystems, the summit will deliver unparalleled insights, transformative strategies, and real-world solutions that redefine industry benchmarks."The future of BFSI in the Philippines lies at the intersection of innovation, security, and customer-centricity. This summit is where the region's most influential leaders come together to define that future."Philippines' BFSI Sector at the Forefront of Digital Transformation:The Philippines continues to emerge as a dynamic hub of financial innovation, with its BFSI sector accelerating investments in artificial intelligence, automation, cloud computing, and cybersecurity. As open finance frameworks gain momentum and fin-tech ecosystems expand, financial institutions are re-imagining their strategies to deliver seamless, secure, and customer-first experiences.However, this transformation is not without its challenges. From navigating complex regulatory landscapes and modernizing legacy systems to mitigating sophisticated cyber threats, organizations must strike a balance between rapid innovation and uncompromising trust.Against this backdrop, the BFSI Innovation & Technology Summit Philippines stands as the region's most powerful catalyst, enabling industry leaders to collaborate, innovate, and lead with confidence in an increasingly digital-first economy.Driving Real-World Impact: Transformation in Action:In a testament to the summit's relevance, leading financial institutions across the Philippines are already spearheading large-scale digital transformation initiatives. By harnessing AI-powered fraud detection, advanced data analytics, and cloud-native infrastructures, organizations are unlocking new levels of operational efficiency and customer engagement.Strategic adoption of automation, secure API ecosystems, and robust cybersecurity frameworks is enabling seamless fin-tech collaboration while ensuring regulatory compliance. Combined with forward-looking workforce upskilling, these initiatives are not only enhancing agility but also positioning institutions at the forefront of regional and global competition.Event Overview: Where the Region's Financial Future Takes ShapeAs part of Exito's globally renowned summit series, the 35th Edition promises an immersive, high-impact experience designed to inspire, connect, and empower. Attendees will gain exclusive access to thought leadership from industry trailblazers, engage in dynamic panel discussions, and explore cutting-edge innovations transforming the BFSI landscape.Date: 22nd May 2026Time: 09:00 AM to 05:00 PMVenue: Marriott ManilaWebsite: https://bfsiitsummit.com/philippines/Summit Agenda: Defining the Next Era of BFSI Innovation:This year's agenda is meticulously curated to address the most critical and forward-looking priorities shaping the industry:- AI & Automation in BFSI: Scaling from experimentation to enterprise-wide transformation in fraud detection, AML, and risk intelligence- Open Finance & API Ecosystems: Architecture secure, scalable, and regulation-ready integrationsCybersecurity & Data Protection: Building resilient frameworks to combat evolving digital threats- Cloud & Infrastructure Modernization: Powering agility through hybrid and next-gen IT environments- Real-Time Personalization: Delivering hyper-relevant, customer-centric financial experiences- Embedded Finance & Fin-tech Collaboration: Unlocking innovation through strategic partnerships and digital ecosystems- Zero-Trust Security Frameworks: Redefining security in a high-risk, hyper-connected worldAbout Exito Media ConceptsExito Media Concepts stands as a global catalyst for business transformation, connecting the world's most influential decision-makers through high-impact, insight-driven platforms. With over 15 years of expertise and a portfolio of 240+ events annually across continents, Exito has built a powerful ecosystem that brings together industry leaders, innovators, and technology pioneers.Operating across APAC, the Middle East, Europe, and Africa, Exito is renowned for delivering premium conferencesthat go beyond knowledge-sharing, enabling strategic partnerships, accelerating technology adoption, and driving measurable business outcomes.With a strong focus on market intelligence, curated content, and meaningful engagement, Exito continues to shape the future of industries by creating platforms where innovation meets execution.Exito stands for success: Empowering enterprises to lead in a digital-first world.For media enquiries, please reach out to:Ashrith Shetty, Marketing & PR at Exito Media Concepts.Phone: +91 8431464791Email: ashrith.shetty@exito-e.comWebsite: https://www.exito-e.com/Source: ExitoCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.