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WKN: 3809 | ISIN: CN000HUAWEI0 | Ticker-Symbol: -
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HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
07.05.2026 03:48 Uhr
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Huawei: 450 MHz LTE: Stronger, Smarter Grid for Brazil

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Every day, millions of Brazilians press a button. They turn on a computer. They start a production machine. And energy simply happens. But what lies behind that button has become infinitely more complex. Demand has changed: New technologies, new consumption patterns, new quality standards. And in this new scenario, one thing remains an absolute prerequisite for any economic ambition: Available, continuous and efficient energy.

The Brazilian power sector is one of the largest and most complex in the world: Around 90 million consumer units. More than 700,000 kilometers of distribution networks. An infrastructure that simply cannot stop, ever. And it was precisely in this context that CEMIG. Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais(CEMIG), decided to advance its digital transformation.

Sandro Bernardes, Network and Telecommunications Project Manager, VPI/TC of CEMIG said: CEMIG is considered the largest integrated electric energy company in Brazil, operating in power generation, transmission distribution and commercialization. There are 774 municipalities served in the state of Minas Gerais with more than 9 million customers supplied across our entire concession area. CEMIG operates one of the most extensive power grids in Brazil, with the mission of providing quality energy to the population of Minas Gerais, safe energy from major cities to rural areas, from industry to agribusiness. To meet this responsibility, CEMIG is executing the largest investment plan in its history:

Doubling the number of substations expanding capacity and modernizing operations. But to sustain this expansion, we identified a limitation: the coverage of our telecommunications solutions, CEMIG's electrical system continues to grow to serve the population of Minas Gerais with increasing levels of security, quality and resilience. Our telecommunications infrastructure needed to keep pace with this growth, being present in all our facilities.

In this scenario, CEMIG sought a strategic partner. Huawei was selected through a public bidding process in which the company presented the best proposal technically meeting the requirements that had been established for electric power solutions. With Huawei's electric power eLTE Private Network Solution, CEMIG will operate a high-capacity telecommunications network covering the entire state centrally managed from our control centers. For CEMIG, this partnership goes beyond technology. It represents efficient capital allocation with the best cost-benefit ratio. It also enables asset modernization. Moreover, an adequate telecommunications system is essential for safe operation and automation. In addition, the next step for the sector is the adoption of private networks such as LTE. And CEMIG, after conducting both internal and external studies, selected the 450 MHz frequency. This frequency follows the 3GPP standard and offers a mature end-to-end ecosystem. It enables wide coverage and massive connections. It provides high reliability and strong cost efficiency. It is globally adopted by the energy sector. And Huawei is one of the leading players in electric power solution.

Learn more about Huawei Electric Power eLTE Private Network Solution: https://e.huawei.com/en/solutions/enterprise-wireless/industry-wireless/power-wireless-lte-g

Watching videos:

https://e.huawei.com/en/videos/campaign/grid/0d952146b07f46c5af1b3a700a1d4898

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M8qLR_3hH_Y

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/450-mhz-lte-stronger-smarter-grid-for-brazil-302764873.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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