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PR Newswire
07.05.2026 04:30 Uhr
217 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

LONGi Recognized as a BloombergNEF Tier 1 Energy Storage Manufacturer for Eighth Consecutive Quarter in Q2 2026

SUZHOU, China, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LONGi announced that it has been ranked as a Tier 1 Energy Storage Manufacturer in BloombergNEF's Q2 2026 report, marking the eighth consecutive quarter the company has received this recognition.

BloombergNEF's Tier 1 ranking is widely recognized for its rigorous methodology and dynamic quarterly reassessment process, which evaluates companies based on key dimensions including technology strength, project execution, bankability and financial stability. This continued recognition underscores LONGi's demonstrated capacity to deliver long-term reliability and tangible value to customers worldwide.

As a world-leading energy storage solution provider, LONGi develops and delivers solutions across a wide range of applications-from commercial and industrial systems to utility-scale deployments. Its products are designed to meet stringent requirements for performance, safety, and long-term reliability, supporting grid stability, renewable integration, and the evolving demands of modern power systems.

At the core of this recognition is LONGi's fully integrated, self-developed 5S(PCS, BMS, EMS, iCCS, TMS) technology framework, which enables end-to-end control across product design, system integration, and operational management, delivering optimized system efficiency, enhanced reliability, and stable performance under diverse operating conditions.

Safety remains a key pillar of LONGi's product philosophy. Backed by a proven track record of zero thermal runaway incidents, LONGi continues to set a high safety benchmark for energy storage deployments. Building on these foundations, the company is further advancing a full-stack solar-plus-storage architecture that combines integrated products, intelligent platform coordination, and lifecycle service capabilities to maximize asset value for customers.

Looking ahead, LONGi remains focused on enhancing its technology capabilities and expanding global footprint, with a focus on one commitment: delivering safe, efficient, and reliable integrated energy storage solutions to support the next phase of global energy transition.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2974448/Tire1_26Q2_2_1.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2948064/LONGi_Red_Trans_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/longi-recognized-as-a-bloombergnef-tier-1-energy-storage-manufacturer-for-eighth-consecutive-quarter-in-q2-2026-302764894.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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