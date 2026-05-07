Driving Readiness for the 2025 ASME BPVC: LRQA Seminar in Rayong

RAYONG, Thailand, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With the 2025 ASME Boiler & Pressure Vessel Code (BPVC) on the horizon, the pressure is on for manufacturers to adapt. To meet this challenge head-on, LRQA recently gathered industry leaders in Rayong for a high-impact technical seminar designed to turn regulatory shifts into a competitive edge.

The session featured an authoritative breakdown of the upcoming changes, led by Chamni Mosagul, LRQA's leading technical expert, with special guest participation from Alex Tan, Director for Asia Pacific at ASME. Together, they moved beyond theory to provide local manufacturers with a practical, high-stakes roadmap for the transition.

Key updates covered:

Restructuring of Section VIII Division 1, including new Subsection D for specific vessel types

Stricter requirements on material traceability, recertification and testing

Revised welding rules and new weld categories, with tighter qualification controls under Section IX

Enhanced inspection and pressure testing, including the introduction of Limiting Test Pressure (LTP)

Required updates to Quality Control Systems (QCS) across design responsibility, welding oversight and verification

"The shift to a more modular Section VIII is not just structural; it will directly affect how engineering, fabrication, and compliance teams coordinate," said Kit Wong, Business Director, Southeast Asia at LRQA. "Organisations that start aligning these functions now will be in a much stronger position when the 2025 requirements take effect."

The day was defined by high-energy technical exchanges, as participants tackled real-world fabrication challenges and explored how the 2025 edition will redefine compliance in the APAC region.

For those who missed the live briefing, LRQA is offering dedicated consultations to help businesses assess the impact of these updates on their specific operations.

To secure your transition strategy, visit: ????????????????????????????? ASME | LRQA ?????????

About LRQA

From certification and cybersecurity to safety, sustainability and supply chain resilience, LRQA works with clients to identify risks across their business. We design smart, scalable solutions, built around your business - tailored to help you prepare, prevent and protect against risk. Our innovative risk management portfolio helps shape a stronger and more secure future for your business. With decades of sector-specific expertise, data-driven insight and on-the-ground teams across assurance, certification, inspection, advisory and training, we support over 61,000 clients in more than 150 countries. For more information, visit https://www.lrqa.com/

Further information

For more information, please contact:

Hasan Surve

Regional Marketing Manager - APAC, LRQA

hasan.surve@lrqa.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2973660/LRQA_Seminar.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2793312/LRQA_New_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/driving-readiness-for-the-2025-asme-bpvc-lrqa-seminar-in-rayong-302763975.html