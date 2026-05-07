Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 07.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold & Kupfer: Jackpot-Chance in Montana
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
07.05.2026 04:42 Uhr
204 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

OMI Announces Strategic Partnership with Garnett Component Sales to Expand OEM Market Reach

DALLAS, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OMI, a global provider of end-to-end design, engineering, manufacturing, and assembly solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Garnett Component Sales (GCS), a leading manufacturers' representative firm serving the Southeastern United States and Mexico.

This partnership strengthens OMI's ability to support OEM customers by emphasizing its advanced engineering services and robust research and development (R&D) expertise. OMI oversees the entire product lifecycle, taking innovative concepts from initial design and R&D straight through to full-scale manufacturing. By collaborating with GCS, OMI enhances regional access for decision-makers who require expertly engineered mechanical and electromechanical solutions.

Through this collaboration, OMI and GCS deliver a comprehensive value proposition. OMI's dedicated engineering team works closely with clients to develop concepts, optimize designs, and transition seamlessly into production. The company's diverse manufacturing capabilities include precision machined components, investment castings, injection molded plastics and rubber, die castings, gear systems, electric motors, electronic controls, and fully integrated assemblies.

Supported by a global footprint spanning the United States, Mexico, China, and Bangladesh, OMI provides flexible sourcing strategies to execute these advanced R&D and manufacturing solutions at scale. This comprehensive approach helps customers mitigate tariff exposure, streamline operations, reduce total landed costs, and accelerate time-to-market with highly innovative solutions.

"With GCS, we gain a highly respected partner known for technical expertise and strong OEM relationships," said Paul Brewster, Chief Sales Officer - Global at OMI. "Their ability to engage at the engineering and application level aligns perfectly with our approach of solving complex product and manufacturing challenges while executing at scale."

"OMI brings a unique combination of engineering depth and global manufacturing capability," said Tommy Garnett, President of GCS. "We are excited to represent a partner that can support our customers from concept through production with a single, accountable solution."

About OMI

OMI is a global provider of integrated OEM manufacturing services, specializing in engineering, research and development, and end-to-end production solutions for customers across North America and beyond.

Media Contact:
Aron Cabrera
Marketing Coordinator
acl@omi1.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2665863/OMI_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/omi-announces-strategic-partnership-with-garnett-component-sales-to-expand-oem-market-reach-302764904.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.