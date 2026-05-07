Bison Bank, wholly owned by Hong Kong's Bison Capital, launches its MiCA-compliant stablecoin for institutional cross-border payments

The Bison Bank stablecoin is fully compliant with European MiCA regulation and will be available in Euro (EUB) and US Dollar (USB).

HONG KONG, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bison Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bison Capital Holding Company Limited, today announced the launch of the 'Bison Bank Electronic Token'. Designed for fast, secure, and transparent international payments and transfers, the digitalasset will be issued as two distinct crypto-assets: one referenced to the Euro, named 'EUB', and another referenced to the US Dollar, named 'USB'.

This initiative is in full compliance with the MiCA (Markets in Crypto-Assets) Regulation, the European Union's legal framework designed to harmonize crypto-asset regulation and ensure operational security and stability. This move highlights Bison Bank's deep investment in the digital asset space.

A Bridge Between Traditional Money and the Digital Future

In 2022, Bison Bank launched Bison Digital Assets (BDA). Through this subsidiary, Bison Bank enabled clients to access crypto-asset exchange and custody services directly from their bank accounts.

Today, the Bison Bank Electronic Token establishes a new global benchmark for digital money. It fosters innovation while guaranteeing client protection and market stability.

Meeting Basel Standards for Bank Balance Sheets

As a MiCA-compliant Electronic Money Token issued by a regulated EU credit institution under ECB supervision, the Bison Bank Electronic Token qualifies for preferential treatment under the Basel Committee's prudential treatment of cryptoasset exposures (SCO60), effective 1 January 2026. This enables financial institutions in jurisdictions aligned with the Basel Framework to integrate the EMT into their treasury management and balance-sheet treatment with capital requirements aligned to the underlying fiat reference asset.

"Bison Bank's goal is to reshape the global financial landscape," states António Henriques, CEO of Bison Bank. "Our Electronic Money token serves as a secure bridge between traditional money and the digital future -- a compliant, fast channel for cross-border payments among institutional partners, merging the reliability of a regulated banking group with the innovation of digital assets."

What are Electronic Money Tokens

An e-money token is the digital equivalent of cash, built on blockchain technology. Each token represents an equivalent value in a traditional currency and is issued by a regulated entity - in this case, Bison Bank - which guarantees that every token is backed 1:1 by real currency reserves. Unlike other crypto-assets, these tokens maintain a stable value, making them a secure and suitable medium for payments.

About Bison Capital: Bison Capital Holding Company Limited is a Hong Kong-based company focused on strategic investments in the financial sector. Its main asset is a 100% stake in Bison Bank, S.A., a fully licensed European Universal Bank with operations in the crypto assets area. Bison Capital's strategic rationale consists of establishing a structured network of resources across the different geographies where it has a business-driven presence, with the aim of generating sustained growth and strategic alliances.

About Bison Bank: Bison Bank, S.A. is a bank focused on providing a comprehensive and specialized range of Private Banking, Depositary Bank, Corporate Advisory and Digital Assets services to individual and institutional clients. It is leveraged by a strategic link between European and other global markets. It develops its business globally, supported by its strong presence in Europe and its network of international partners.

Further information on Bison Bank Electronic Money Token is available at https://bisonbank.com/eub/ and https://bisonbank.com/usb/. Please refer to the corresponding White Paper for full details.

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