Propelled by a select group of high-capacity manufacturers including T1 Energy and Canadian Solar, Texas is set to exceed 15 GW of solar PV module production in 2026, accounting for nearly half of all U.S. silicon-based manufacturing and serving as the primary hub for the inaugural Solar Manufacturing USA conference in Austin this September. USA Solar PV module production in Texas is set to exceed 15 GW during 2026, making the state the clear leader today in the drive to ramp domestic manufacturing in the United States, potentially accounting for almost 50% of all silicon-based PV modules made ...

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