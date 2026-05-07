Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 07.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der PEA-Countdown: Wie 2026 zum Neubewertungsjahr von Alaska Energy Metals wird
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JBXU | ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39 | Ticker-Symbol: 4VL
Tradegate
06.05.26 | 17:57
0,608 Euro
+0,66 % +0,004
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GENEL ENERGY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GENEL ENERGY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5880,60013:00
0,5900,59612:36
Dow Jones News
07.05.2026 08:57 Uhr
253 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Genel Energy PLC: Trading and operations update Q1 2026

DJ Genel Energy PLC: Trading and operations update Q1 2026 

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) 
Genel Energy PLC: Trading and operations update Q1 2026 
07-May-2026 / 07:24 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
7 May 2026 

Genel Energy plc 
 
Trading and operations update Q1 2026 

Genel Energy plc ('Genel' or 'the Company') issues the following trading and operations update relating to Q1 2026, 
ahead of the Company's Annual General Meeting, which is being held today. 

KURDISTAN 
 
   -- We note DNO's statement today regarding operations on the Tawke licence: 
  
 
"In Kurdistan, DNO started the year with strong production from its operated  Tawke license, where it also brought two 
newly drilled wells onstream early in the quarter. However, as a safety measure, the  Company elected to temporarily 
halt production and drilling following the launch of U.S.-Israeli air strikes against Iran on 28 February. 

Limited field operations restarted on 9 April 2026, with resumption of workovers of existing wells and relaunch of the 
previously announced eight-well drilling campaign in preparation for stepped-up rates of production from the Tawke and 
Peshkabir fields when security and market conditions improve." 

   -- Gross average production up to the date of suspension was 79,900 bopd compared to December gross average 
  production of 80,700 bopd 
   -- Gross production of 52,800 bopd up to 31 March (Q4 2025: 77,270 bopd) 
   - Working interest production of 13,200 bopd (Q4 2025: 19,320 bopd) 
   - Q1 2026 sales price average was USD31/bbl (Q4 2025: USD32/bbl) 

OMAN 
 
   -- Work is ongoing on analysing data collected from the initial work programme and assessing its 
  implications for the location of further activity on Block-54, which includes the acquisition of 3D seismic data 
  and drilling two exploration wells over the next 2 years 
  
 
SOMALILAND 
 
   -- Work towards drilling of the highly prospective Toosan-1 exploration well is ongoing 
  
 
FINANCIAL 
 
   -- Q1 2026 production business free cash flow after interest of USD2 million inflow although impacted by no 
  proceeds being received for the month of suspended production in March (Q4 2025: USD5 million inflow) 
   -- Q1 2026 free cash flow of USD2 million outflow (Q4 2025: USD2 million outflow) 
   -- Balance sheet at 31 March 2026 
   - Cash of USD222 million (YE2025: USD224 million) 
   - Total debt of USD92 million (YE2025: USD92 million) 
   - Net cash of USD131 million (YE2025: USD134 million) 
 
   -- Balances with KRG 
   - USD88 million (under KBT pricing and excluding interest) remains overdue from the KRG, although this 
    has been reduced by about USD40 million of credit balances. We continue to work towards a plan for payment or 
    settlement of amounts owed, and appropriate adjustment for price and interest 
   - Not included in the USD40 million, Genel Energy Miran Bina Bawi Limited, a subsidiary of the group, 
    owes the KRG around USD26 million relating to an arbitration costs award. The appeal against this award, held in 
    April, was unsuccessful and there will be no further legal challenge 

OUTLOOK 
 
   -- At Tawke, the Company continues to monitor developments closely with the Operator to assess when full 
  production can be resumed safely 
   -- Once restarted, Tawke free cash flow at production and price levels before the suspension is expected to 
  continue to cover organisational costs 
   -- Incremental to the production business, the Company continues to expect to invest up to USD20 million on 
  its pre-production assets: 
   -- On Block 54 in Oman, in line with the 3-year initial exploration phase work plan, which includes 3D 
  seismic acquisition and drilling two wells, as we announced at the time of entering the licence in the first half 
  of 2025 
   -- SL10B13 in Somaliland, as we make progress towards drilling the Toosan-1 prospect in 2027 
   -- The Company continues to progress towards building a business with a strong balance sheet that delivers 
  resilient, reliable, repeatable and diversified cash flows that support a dividend programme. The Company's 
  objectives for the year on the path to building that business include: 
   -- acquisition of new assets to diversify our reserves and resources and cash generation 
   -- restart of exports of Tawke oil to access international pricing 
   -- pursuit of net amounts owed by the KRG 
   -- safe and efficient execution of activity on Block 54 
   -- further progress towards drilling Toosan-1  

-ends- 

For further information, please contact: 

Genel Energy: Luke Clements, CFO      +44 20 7659 5100 
 
Vigo Consulting: Patrick d'Ancona      +44 20 7390 0230

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330 
Category Code: TST 
TIDM:     GENL 
LEI Code:   549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 
Sequence No.: 426663 
EQS News ID:  2322890 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2322890&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 07, 2026 02:24 ET (06:24 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.