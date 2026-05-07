The Portuguese manufacturer unveiled Maxi-Lock, an autonomous hydraulic mechanism that locks solar trackers during strong wind gusts or high-amplitude vibrations, and Smart-Slope, a universal joint-style system designed for uneven terrain. The company claims the technologies can reduce supply and maintenance costs, lower component counts, improve plant availability, and enable higher PV module integration in both conventional and agrivoltaic projects. Spain Portuguese tracker manufacturer AlphaTracker has developed and patended an autonomous hydraulic mechanism that blocks solar trackers' movement ...

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