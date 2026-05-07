HONOR Launches HONOR 600 Series, Redefining the Premium Mid-Range Experience

HONOR expands premium mid-range, tablet and HONOR Choice ecosystem ranges

LONDON, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global AI device ecosystem company HONOR today introduced the new HONOR 600 Series to the UK market. Combining advanced AI imaging, powerful hardware and premium design, the HONOR 600 series sets a new benchmark for the premium mid-range category.

Despite its powerful hardware, the HONOR 600 Series maintains a slim and refined design. A seamless unibody structure, satin-finish metal frame, ultra-narrow bezels, create a premium aesthetic.

Inside, a 6,400mAh battery, the largest in the series to date, delivers up to two days of usage. An AI Battery Scheduling Engine optimises power consumption across tasks, while durability is ensured with support for up to 1,600 charge cycles. Charging options include 80W wired charging across both models, 50W wireless charging on the Pro, and up to 27W reverse charging capabilities.

The HONOR 600 Series introduces flagship-grade camera systems into a sub-flagship segment. A 200MP Ultra-Clear Night Camera, built on a large 1/1.4-inch sensor, delivers exceptional low-light performance with enhanced light sensitivity and detailed imaging. Supporting cameras include a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a colour temperature sensor, and a 50MP front camera. The Pro model adds a 50MP periscope telephoto lens, with up to 120x zoom.

This high-grade hardware comes with excellent durability, offering IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for water and dust resistance, along with high-level drop and crush protection certifications.

At the core of the series is AI Image to Video 2.0, an industry-first unified multi-modal video generation system. This technology enables users to combine up to three images with natural language prompts to create cinematic 3-8 second video clips. With control over opening and ending frames and access to a wide range of templates, users can produce stylised, film-quality videos instantly.

The 6.57-inch display offers up to 8,000 nits peak brightness, a 120Hz refresh rate, and advanced dimming for comfortable viewing. Designed for both clarity and eye comfort, it adapts to different lighting environments, including bright outdoor conditions.

Performance is powered by Snapdragon processors, with the HONOR 600 running on Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 and the Pro model featuring the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. These deliver significant gains in CPU and GPU performance, ensuring smooth multitasking, gaming, and overall responsiveness.

HONOR Pad X8b

HONOR Pad X8b is a compact smart tablet with flagship features to make it the ultimate companion for users seeking all-day entertainment. Packing a 10,100 mAh battery, it offers 21 hours of online video playback and other flagship features. An 11-inch, 1920x1200 resolution, HONOR Eye Comfort FullView Display gives the user protection from eye fatigue and Honor's Quad-speaker HONOR Sound technology provides superior sound quality.

HONOR's human-centric philosophy manifests throughout the design of the HONOR Pad X8b. Despite being compact and light at just 499g, the exterior is constructed with premium metals and has industry-leading anti-drop design, independently verified by Switzerland's SGS. Offering strong protection on the inside as well as the outside, HONOR Kids software on the Pad X8b offers a secure, supervised environment for children with password protection for parental controls. This all-rounder tablet is backed up by an optimised Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Processor for any day-to-day needs.

Powered by MagicOS 10.0, this pad offers excellent productivity solutions and is also prepared for AI use. Following high-performing launches throughout 2025-2026, growth of HONOR's tablet range has grown 114%, year-on-year.

HONOR Choice range grows in the UK

In addition to the official launch of the HONOR 600 Series, HONOR is also expanding its range of HONOR Choice products for the UK Market, as part of the HONOR ALPHA PLAN. HONOR Choice is an exclusive all scenario ecosystem of products, built in collaboration with the best industry partners. With an 800% growth in shipments year-on-year, HONOR CHOICE provides cost-effective solutions for all customers.

Offering device diversification and greater consumer access, these products include sports and health tracking, audio, home and also AI & Robotics products.

HONOR Choice Watch 2 Epic and HONOR Choice Watch 2 Pro offer looks for every scenario. HONOR Watch 2 Epic features a versatile dual-case design with precision GPS and outdoor navigation. If you're driven by pure performance, HONOR Watch 2 Pro offers a square design, with standalone GNSS for elite-level tracking.

HONOR Choice Mousebuds Pro feature both a compact mouse and earbuds featuring a semi-open design and ANC technology. The mouse contains a 1000mAh battery for up to 30 days use, and USB-C charging. This innovative design provides a perfect solution for anyone looking for a compact solution to work on-the-go. The earbuds have battery life for up to 7 hours usage.

HONOR Choice AI Note is the world's slimmest AI note recorder. At just 2.89mm thin, the magnetic card lives in your wallet or on your phone, ready for one-touch recording. With 24-hours battery life, transcribing over 130 languages and using AI to turn hours of meetings into instant summaries and mind maps. It even recognizes different speakers and syncs five hours of audio to your phone in just 30 seconds.

PRICING

HONOR 600 Pro - £899.99 - £200 Discount available from HONOR Estore

HONOR 600 (256GB) - £549.99

HONOR 600 (512GB) - £599.99

HONOR pad X8b - £189.99

HONOR CHOICE Watch 2 Pro - £129.99

HONOR Choice Mousebuds - £79.99

HONOR CHOICE AI Note - £129.99

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2974243/HONOR_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2974244/HONOR_2.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/honor-launches-honor-600-series-redefining-the-premium-mid-range-experience-302764652.html