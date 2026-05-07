Nano One Materials Corp.: Nano One Appoints Jason Zandberg as Director of Capital Markets

Highlights

Nano One has appointed Jason Zandberg, CFA, as Director of Capital Markets to strengthen support for retail and institutional investor engagement and research analyst coverage

Mr. Zandberg has over 30 years of capital markets sell-side experience building engagement strategies for TSX-listed emerging-growth companies

Mr. Zandberg is currently advising Blackline Safety Corp. (TSX: BLN) as Director of Investor Relations through its pending C$850 million acquisition

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2026 / Nano One Materials Corp. ("Nano One" or the "Company") (TSX:NANO)(OTCQB:NNOMF)(Frankfurt:LBMB), a process technology company specializing in lithium-ion battery cathode active materials, has appointed Jason Zandberg, CFA, effective May 7, 2026, to support investor relations and capital markets activities.

Mr. Zandberg previously held various sell-side analyst roles at leading Canadian investment dealers and has built, over the course of his career, a strong network of institutional investors, family offices, high-net-worth individuals and retail investors. He will complement the Company's existing IR strategy to broaden investor awareness and engagement across Canada, the US and European capital markets.

"We are pleased to welcome Jason to the Nano One team," said Alex Holmes, President and Chief Strategy Officer of Nano One Materials. "As we expand our engagement with North American, European and Indo-Pacific battery materials supply chains, bringing in an experienced capital markets professional to help communicate our value proposition is an important step. Jason has a track record of supporting shareholders, growing institutional audiences and expanding analyst coverage for emerging-growth public companies, making him a strong fit for the next stage of Nano One's development."

Mr. Zandberg currently serves as Director of Investor Relations at Blackline Safety Corp. ("Blackline") (BLN), where he continues to support the company through its pending C$850 million acquisition. During his tenure, Blackline has expanded its institutional shareholder base, broadened analyst coverage and earned recognition on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500.

"Nano One has built something genuinely differentiated in terms of technology, with applications across defence, energy storage and EV sectors. The Company's process technology supports the nascent mid-stream of the battery supply chain-a part of the value chain that needs scalable, regionally resilient solutions as global demand grows," said Mr. Zandberg. "I look forward to supporting continued engagement with shareholders and broadening Nano One's retail and institutional investor following."

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About Nano One

Nano One Materials Corp. (Nano One) is a process technology company changing how cathode active materials (CAMs) are produced for lithium-ion batteries. Nano One's platform is built on a portfolio of patented processes, decades of manufacturing know-how and modular plant designs that enable scalable, cost-competitive and easier-to-permit CAM production with resilient supply chains. The technology eliminates wastewater and byproducts while enabling regionally sourced raw materials and reducing exposure to foreign supply chain volatility. Modular plants are designed with fewer steps to reduce capex, energy and environmental intensity and to accelerate deployment, manufacturing and licensing. Product development and process optimization are based at Nano One's Innovation Centre in Burnaby, British Columbia while piloting, demonstration and commercial production are based in Candiac, Québec, supported by a team with more than 15 years of commercial cathode manufacturing experience supplying global cell manufacturers. Strategic collaborations with global partners including Sumitomo Metal Mining, Rio Tinto and Worley support Nano One's Design-One-Build-Many growth strategy. Nano One has received funding support from the Governments of Canada, the United States, Québec and British Columbia.



For more information, please visit nanoOne.ca.

Company Contact:

ir@nanoone.ca

+1 (604) 520-9421

Cautionary Notes and Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to: the Company's plans to expand institutional investor engagement and market visibility, and the anticipated benefits of the engagement of Mr. Zandberg; the development, scale-up, commercialization and deployment of the Company's technologies; the Company's ability to establish, expand and support a North American battery materials supply chain; the value, functions and intended benefits of the Company's technology; the performance, scalability, cost competitiveness, environmental benefits and permitting advantages of the Company's processes and modular plant design; and the execution of the Company's growth strategy and development trajectory - which are contingent on capital support and grants. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of terminology such as 'believe', 'expect', 'anticipate', 'plan', 'intend', 'continue', 'estimate', 'may', 'will', 'should', 'ongoing', 'target', 'goal', 'encouraged', 'projected', 'potential' or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made are not, and cannot be, a guarantee of future results or events. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including but not limited to: receipt of the total amount of announced anticipated funding from the Government of Canada/NRCan and other government related grants and loans; use of proceeds; ongoing product and process improvement and innovations as potential additional revenue opportunities for the Company; risks associated with scale-up, commissioning, process performance and industrial implementation of new manufacturing technologies; the timing, completeness and commercial readiness of the Company's technology packages; general and global economic and regulatory changes; the development of technology, supply chains, and plans for construction and operation of cathode production facilities; risks relating to cost overruns, delays, and execution challenges associated with engineering, procurement, construction, and scale-up activities; successful current or future collaborations that may happen with OEMs, miners or others; the Company's ability to establish, expand and support a North American battery materials supply chain; the value, functions and intended benefits of the Company's technology; the performance, scalability, cost competitiveness, environmental benefits and permitting advantages of the Company's processes and modular plant design; the commercialization of the Company's technology and patents via license, joint venture and independent production; anticipated global demand and projected growth for LFP batteries and the Company's expected role and positioning within the global battery materials supply chain and LFP market ecosystem; and other risk factors as identified in Nano One's Annual Information Form dated March 25, 2026, for the year ended December 31, 2025, its MD&A for the year then ended, and in recent securities filings for the Company which are available at www.sedarplus.ca. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that is incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Nano One Materials Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/nano-one-appoints-jason-zandberg-as-director-of-capital-markets-1164673