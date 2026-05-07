Lade GmbH has unveiled an AC system that supports charging at up to 22 kW in both single-phase and three-phase configurations. The hardware is already designed to enable bidirectional charging in large-scale charging parks. Germany German startup Lade Gmbh has launched a scalable AC system tha promises to enable the rapid implementation of large-scale charging infrastructure projects. The AC system supports single- and three-phase charging at up to 22 kWs and is prepared for bidirectional charging. According to the company, the Lade One system integrates wallboxes, cabling, control units, and ...

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