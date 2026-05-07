InCoax Networks AB: InCoax Networks AB Interim Report, January - March 2026

The first quarter of 2026 marks InCoax's continued shift from development to commercial execution. The launch in Nokia's Gigabit Connect platform, initial installations in North America, and increasing activity in the US and Germany strengthen the company's commercial position. After the end of the quarter, further steps have been taken through Deutsche GigaNetz, Underline, eQoS, and a strengthened D-series platform. Net sales amounted to SEK 1.6 million, EBITA to SEK -11.0 million, and cash flow for the quarter to SEK -4.6 million, reflecting a transition phase ahead of the expected revenue ramp-up. The reduced cost base and growing pipeline strengthen the path toward cash flow break-even.

Financial performance

January - March 2026

Net sales amounted to 1,624 kSEK (25,625).

Operating profit (EBITA) totaled -10,978 kSEK (-2,459).

Profit after tax was -14,614 kSEK (-2,503), and earnings per share were -0.11 SEK (-0.02).

Cash flow for the quarter, including financing activities, amounted to -4,614 kSEK (-30,728).

Significant events during the quarter

January

Notice of an extraordinary general meeting in InCoax Networks AB, and a statement from the extraordinary general meeting, and an executed loan facility.

A convertible loan of SEK 12.5 million was issued on 19 January 2026 (conversion price: SEK 1), with planned conversion in June 2027. The company has also issued warrants (TO1: 18-29 May 2026, TO2: 16-30 September 2026, TO3: 18-29 January 2027).

InCoax whitepaper on sustainability and cost gains by reusing coax for multi-gigabit broadband in MDUs.

March

InCoax Networks AB Year-End Report 2025.

Significant events after the end of the quarter

April

Deutsche GigaNetz selects InCoax for in-building fiber extension in Germany.

InCoax first to implement eQoS for MoCA Access in D-series platform.

InCoax wins initial US deployment order with Underline.

InCoax Networks AB changes Certified Adviser to Tapper Partners AB.

InCoax strengthens D-series platform for large apartment buildings.

Full the full report, please download the attached PDF. The full report is also available at incoax.com.

This information is such information as InCoax Networks AB (publ.) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 08.30 CEST on May 7, 2026.

For additional information, please contact:

Jakob Tobieson, CEO, InCoax Networks AB

jakob.tobieson@incoax.com

+46 (0) 764 955 260



About InCoax Networks AB

InCoax Networks AB (publ) re-purposes existing property coaxial networks in fiber and fixed wireless access (FWA) extension deployments for Communication Service Providers (CSP) globally. The technology is a high-performance, future-proof, reliable and cost-effective complement, that reduces installation time and improves take-up rate, to boost digital inclusion and Internet access for all.

www.incoax.com

To keep updated on corporate information, visit incoax.com. Tapper Partners AB, tel. +46 (0)70 44 010 98, ca@tapperpartners.se, is acting as the company's Certified Adviser.