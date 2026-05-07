Garo AB: GARO signs five-year framework agreement with the Swedish Transport Administration

GARO has signed a five-year framework agreement with the Swedish Transport Administration (Trafikverket) for the supply of low-voltage connection equipment to Sweden's railway infrastructure. The total contract value amounts to approximately SEK 50 million over the contract period.

The agreement covers deliveries of connection equipment used in Trafikverket's railway facilities across the country. The product range includes, among other things, fuse and distribution enclosures as well as junction boxes-components that play a central role in ensuring the safe and reliable operation of the railway network's electrical systems.

"Being entrusted to supply the Swedish Transport Administration is significant for us. It demonstrates that GARO meets the high requirements for quality, delivery capability, safety and sustainability demanded in a sector operating in challenging environments," says Ekber Sjerotanovic, Area Sales Manager at GARO.

The products are designed to meet the stringent technical specifications required in sectors such as railways, where reliability, safety and long-term performance are essential to ensure infrastructure functionality over time.

The framework agreement is valid for five years, with deliveries taking place continuously throughout the contract period.

For more information, please contact:

Daniel Bentzer, Sales Director Sweden: +46 72 537 26 10

GARO AB (publ) Corp. Reg. No. 556071-7772 is a company that develops, manufactures and markets innovative products and systems for the electrical installations market under its own brand. GARO's customer offering is to provide complete solutions in the product areas of Electrical distribution products, E-mobility, Project business & Temporary Power with a focus on electrical safety, user-friendliness and sustainability. GARO was founded in 1939, has its head office in Gnosjö and is today an international company with operations in several countries. GARO is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker name GARO. For more information, see www.garo.se