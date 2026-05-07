Suominen Corporation: Suominen Corporation's Interim Report for January 1 - March 31, 2026: Profitability improvement program underway

Suominen Corporation's Interim Report on May 7, 2026, at 9:30 a.m. (EEST)



Suominen Corporation's Interim Report for January 1 - March 31, 2026:



Profitability improvement program underway

KEY FIGURES

1-3/ 1-3/ 1-12/ 2026 2025 2025 Net sales, EUR million 95.6 117.5 412.4 Comparable EBITDA, EUR million 2.2 4.1 12.6 Comparable EBITDA, % 2.3 3.5 3.1 EBITDA, EUR million -0.3 4.1 11.3 EBITDA, % -0.3 3.5 2.7 Comparable operating profit / loss, EUR million -1.9 -0.3 -4.2 Comparable operating profit / loss, % -2.0 -0.2 -1.0 Operating profit / loss, EUR million -4.4 -0.3 -5.9 Operating profit / loss, % -4.4 -0.2 -1.4 Profit / loss for the period, EUR million -5.7 -2.2 -12.1 Cash flow from operations, EUR million 4.5 -0.4 12.2 Cash flow from operations per share, EUR 0.08 -0.01 0.21 Earnings per share, basic, EUR -0.10 -0.04 -0.21 Return on invested capital, rolling 12 months, % -5,4 -0.9 -3.3 Gearing, % 84.3 60.0 -80.7

In this financial report, the figures shown in brackets refer to the comparison period last year if not otherwise stated.



January-March 2026 in brief:

Net sales decreased by 18.6 % and amounted to EUR 95.6 million (117.5)

Comparable EBITDA decreased to EUR 2.2 million (4.1)

Cash flow from operations was EUR 4.5 million (-0.4)





Outlook for 2026

Suominen expects that its comparable EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) in 2026 will improve from 2025. In 2025, Suominen's comparable EBITDA was EUR 12.6 million.

CEO REVIEW:

"In the first quarter of 2026, the nonwovens market remained broadly stable. While the conflict in the Middle East had limited impact on Suominen's business during the period, we continue to closely monitor developments, particularly with respect to raw material and energy costs. We have adopted an agile pricing approach to protect margins in the face of rising input costs. We also actively manage raw material availability and extended lead times to ensure uninterrupted production and supply.

Net sales amounted to EUR 95.6 million (EUR 117.5 million in Q1 2025), reflecting lower volumes and unfavorable currency effects. Sales continued to be affected by significant incidents at our US facilities in 2025, which led some customers to increase imports. In addition, volumes reflect capacity adjustments initiated in Europe in mid-2025.

Comparable EBITDA was EUR 2.2 million (EUR 4.1 million), primarily impacted by lower volumes and an unfavorable product mix, partly offset by cost savings. The execution of our cost-saving program, targeting a EUR 10 million reduction over 24 months, progressed according to plan since its launch in mid-2025.

As our financial performance and supply reliability have not met expectations in recent years, we announced at the end of January the launch of a three-year profitability improvement program targeting 10% EBITDA margin. To strengthen our ability to execute this ambitious transformation, we introduced a new functional operating model designed to reinforce expertise and effectiveness, with a clear focus on customers and manufacturing.

We are prioritizing improvements in production and supply, operational efficiency, and commercial capabilities to deliver greater value to our customers and shareholders. We have started upgrading our manufacturing capabilities, deploying continuous improvement methodologies across all processes, and establishing a stronger culture of accountability. Also, our new production line in Alicante, Spain, is ready for commercial production within the second quarter this year.

I am encouraged by the resilience and commitment demonstrated by our organization in a challenging environment. With these initiatives in place and a renewed focus on disciplined execution, I am confident that our performance will improve compared with 2025".

Charles Héaulmé

President and CEO

NET SALES

In the first quarter, Suominen's net sales decreased by 18.6 % from the comparison period to EUR 95.6 million (117.5). Sales volumes decreased from the comparison period, as well as sales prices following the raw material price development. Currencies impacted net sales negatively by EUR 5.6 million.

Net sales of the Americas business area amounted to EUR 55.6 million (73.6) and net sales of the EMEA business area to EUR 40.0 million (43.9).

EBITDA, OPERATING PROFIT / LOSS AND RESULT

Comparable EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) was EUR 2.2 million (4.1). EBITDA was EUR -0.3 million (1.3). The main reason for the decrease in comparable EBITDA was lower sales volume and sales mix. Sales prices were also lower, however, offset by lower raw material prices. Currencies impacted EBITDA positively by EUR 0.1 million. In addition, the first-quarter result also included an insurance compensation of EUR 0.5 million related to one of the incidents at US factories in Q3, 2025.

Items affecting comparability of EBITDA and comparable operating profit/loss in the first quarter of 2026 were EUR -2.5 million (0.0) and they were mainly related to cost-saving program launched in May 2025, and to the three-year profitability improvement program Suominen announced in January 2026. There were no items affecting comparability in the first quarter of 2025.

Comparable operating profit decreased to EUR -1.9 million (-0.3). Operating profit / -loss was EUR -4.4 million (-0.3).

Result before income taxes was EUR -5.4 million (-2.2), and loss for the reporting period was EUR -5.7 million (-2.2). The income taxes for the period were EUR -0.3 million (+0.0).

FINANCING

The Group's net interest-bearing liabilities at the end of the review period, March 31, 2026, amounted to EUR 78.0 million (67.4). Gearing was 84.3% (60.0%) and equity ratio 33.9% (37.2%).

In January-March, net financial expenses were EUR -1.0 million (-1.9), or -1.0% (-1.6%) of net sales. Net effect of changes in foreign exchange rates in financial items was EUR +0.5 million (+0.6).

Cash flow from operations was EUR 4.5 million (-0.4), representing a cash flow per share of EUR 0.08 (-0.01). The financial items in the cash flow from operations in total EUR -1.4 million (-1.1), were principally impacted by the interests paid during the reporting period. The change in the net working capital was EUR 6.2 million positive (EUR 2.8 million negative) mainly due to more cash being released from receivables and inventories.

At the end of June 2025, Suominen entered into a single-currency syndicated credit facility agreement which consists of EUR 50 million term loan and EUR 50 million revolving credit facility with a maturity of three years with a one-year extension option. The lenders for the facility are Danske Bank A/S and Nordea Bank Abp. The new credit facility includes leverage ratio and gearing as financial covenants and it replaces the previous EUR 100 million syndicated revolving credit facility agreement of Suominen provided by Danske Bank A/S and Nordea Abp.

The financial covenants of these loans are regularly monitored. In order to ensure that the covenant conditions are met, Suominen has negotiated with the lenders about amendment of the covenant thresholds.

CAPITAL EXPENDITURE

The gross capital expenditure totaled to EUR 4.3 million (5.8) and the largest investments were related to the growth investment initiatives in Bethune, USA and Alicante, Spain. Other investments were mainly for maintenance.

Depreciations and amortizations were EUR 4.1 million (4.4) and impairment losses EUR -0.0 million (EUR -0.0 million in 2025).



PROGRESS IN SUSTAINABILITY

Suominen has a comprehensive approach to sustainability, and our Sustainability Agenda 2025-2030 defines our focus areas and their KPIs. Suominen's portfolio includes sustainable nonwovens, and we continuously develop innovative solutions with reduced environmental impact.

We aim for over two-thirds of our consumed raw materials to be from plant-based resources and for more than half of our new R&D initiatives to focus on advancing the development of sustainable products. Suominen prioritizes safety and accident prevention, aiming for zero lost time accidents (LTA). No Lost Time Accidents LTA occurred in January-March 2026 (Q1 2025: 1) at Suominen sites.

In March 2026, Suominen Nakkila plant received a Level 1 - World Leading classification from the Vision Zero Forum. This is the highest possible recognition awarded by the forum and highlights the long-term, systematic safety work and the continuous commitment to safety shown by the entire Nakkila team. In addition to the Level 1 classification, Nakkila was one of the 60 workplaces that achieved the zero-accident goal in 2025 in the assessment.

The Vision Zero Forum, coordinated by the Finnish Institute of Occupational Health, brings together nearly 600 workplaces across Finland committed to developing occupational safety and sharing best practices.

In late March 2026, Suominen Paulinia plant celebrated 5.000 days without lost time accidents. This achievement represents years of collective commitment, discipline, and care for people's lives.

Suominen is committed to improving production efficiency and resource utilization, targeting reductions in scope 1, 2, and 3 greenhouse gas emissions in line with the Paris Agreement (limiting global warming to 1.5°C), and achieving zero nonwoven manufacturing waste to landfill by 2030.

In line with the 1.5°C climate scenario, the reduction target will be a 42% reduction in absolute GHG emissions across Scopes 1-3. The target period is 2025-2030, with 2024 as the base year.

Suominen provides a detailed overview of its sustainability performance in the Sustainability Statement in the Report by the Board of Directors included in the Annual Report 2025, which was published on March 20, 2026. Suominen's sustainability statement is prepared in accordance with the Finnish Accounting Act, European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS) and EU Taxonomy regulation.

INFORMATION ON SHARES AND SHARE CAPITAL



Share capital

The number of Suominen's registered shares was 58,259,219 shares on March 31, 2026, equaling to a share capital of EUR 11,860,056.00.



Share trading and price

The number of Suominen Corporation shares traded on Nasdaq Helsinki from January 1 to March 31, 2026, was 334,957 shares, accounting for 0.6% of the average number of shares (excluding treasury shares). The highest price was EUR 1.96, the lowest EUR 1.10 and the volume-weighted average price EUR 1.50. The closing price at the end of review period was EUR 1.15. The market capitalization (excluding treasury shares) was EUR 66.4 million on March 31, 2026.



Treasury shares

On March 31, 2026, Suominen Corporation held 486,744 treasury shares.



The portion of the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors which shall be paid in shares

The Annual General Meeting held on April 15, 2026, decided that 75% of the annual remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors is paid in cash and 25% in Suominen Corporation's shares.

The shares will be transferred out of the treasury shares held by the company by the decision of the Board of Directors within two weeks from the date on which the interim report of January-March 2026 of the company is published.



Share-based incentive plans for the management and key employees

The Group management and key employees participate in the company's share-based long-term incentive plans. The plans are described in more detail in the Financial Statements and in the Remuneration Report, available on the company's website www.suominen.fi.

Company's Performance Share Plan currently includes three 3-year performance periods, calendar years 2024-2026, 2025-2027 and 2026-2028. The aim of the Performance Share Plan is to combine the objectives of the shareholders and the persons participating in the plan in order to increase the value of the company in long-term, to build loyalty to the company and to offer them competitive reward plans based on earning and accumulating the company's shares.

Suominen announced on January 29, 2026, that the Board of Directors of Suominen Corporation has decided on the commencement of a new long-term incentive plan period covering the years 2026-2028 for management and key employees.

The performance criteria of the performance period 2026-2028 are tied to Absolute Total Shareholder Return (weight 40%) covering the years 2026-2028, Earnings Before Interest and Taxes (EBIT) in fiscal year 2028 (weight 40 %), and operative performance and sustainability goal (weight 20%) covering the year 2028 and measuring the company's target to improve its raw material efficiency.

The value of the rewards to be paid on the basis of the plan corresponds to a maximum total of 1,500,000 shares of Suominen, including also the proportion to be paid in cash. The target group in the performance period 2026-2028 consists of 28 key employees, including the President & CEO and other members of the Suominen Leadership Team.

The potential reward will be paid partly in Suominen's shares and partly in cash. The cash proportion of the reward is intended to cover taxes and statutory social security contributions arising from the reward to the key employee. As a rule, no reward will be paid if the key employee's employment or director contract terminates before the reward payment.

Performance Share Plan: Ongoing performance periods

Performance Period 2024-2026 2025-2027 2026-2028 Incentive based on Absolute Total Shareholder Return (40%), Relative Total Shareholder Return (40%) and operative performance and sustainability goal (20%) Absolute Total Shareholder Return (40%), Relative Total Shareholder Return (40%) and operative performance and sustainability goal (20%) Absolute Total Shareholder Return (40%), EBIT (40%) and operative performance and sustainability goal (20%) Potential reward payment Will be paid partly in Suominen shares and partly in cash in spring 2027 Will be paid partly in Suominen shares and partly in cash in spring 2028 Will be paid partly in Suominen shares and partly in cash in spring 2029 Participants 22 people 27 people 28 people Maximum number of shares 845,191 1,375,431 1,500,000

The President & CEO of the company must hold 50% of the net number of shares given on the basis of the plan, as long as his or her shareholding in total corresponds to the value of his or her annual gross salary. A member of the Leadership Team must hold 50% of the net number of shares given on the basis of the plan, as long as his or her shareholding in total corresponds to the value of half of his or her annual gross salary. Such number of shares must be held as long as the participant's employment or service in a group company continues.

The President & CEO Charles Héaulmé's share-based incentive plans

The President & CEO is eligible to participate in the company's ongoing long-term share-based incentive plans for the periods 2024-2026, 2025-2027 and 2026-2028. The potential payment under incentive plans shall be pro-rated. His participation in these plans is presented in the table above.

The President & CEO is eligible for a signing bonus of 200,000 shares in Suominen; to be paid during Q3/2026, in case his employment agreement is still in force. Possible taxes shall be paid by the recipient.

Under the Annual Shares Contribution plan as of 2026, the President & CEO is expected to acquire up to 100,000 shares of Suominen Corporation at a price formed in public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki. Suominen will match the share investment by way of the President & CEO receiving, without consideration:

100,000 matching shares at minimum EUR 20 million comparable EBITDA

300,000 shares at target EUR 25 million comparable EBITDA

500,000 shares at maximum EUR 30 million comparable EBITDA.





The company shall transfer the shares within Q1 of the following year subject to a Board decision.

As of the Annual Shares contribution plan 2027, the first half of the plan shall be unconditional and second half based on performance targets set by the Board, provided that the President & CEO's service in the company is in force at the time of the reward payments.

Performance Period 2025-2026; signing bonus Annual Shares Contribution 2026 Annual Shares Contribution 2027 - unconditional Incentive based on Employment precondition until reward payment Shareholding requirement, comparable EBITDA Shareholding requirement Potential reward payment In Suominen shares in September 2026 In Suominen shares in spring 2027 In Suominen shares in spring 2028 Participants President & CEO President & CEO President & CEO Maximum number of shares 200,000 500,000 250,000

NOTIFICATIONS UNDER CHAPTER 9, SECTION 5 OF THE SECURITIES MARKET ACT

During the review period Suominen received no notifications under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Market Act.



SHORT TERM RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES

The conflict in Iran has had a limited impact on Suominen's business in January-March 2026. A prolonged conflict would likely impact energy and raw material costs and availability. Suominen is closely monitoring the situation to mitigate any potential impact.

Suominen manages potential cost increases through pricing mechanisms to minimize any adverse impact on Suominen's profitability.

From the demand point of view, the wipe market has been historically rather steady, also during periods of disruption. We do not expect a material reduction in consumption, but the wipes market will most likely be affected by inflation.

Suominen's other risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: risks related to manufacturing, competition, raw material prices and availability, customer specific volumes and credits, changes in legislation, political environment or economic conditions and investments, and financial risks.

A more detailed description of risks is available in Suominen's Annual Report 2025 at www.suominen.fi/investors.



BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

Suominen's nonwovens are, for the most part, used in daily consumer goods, such as wipes as well as in hygiene and medical products. In these target markets of Suominen, the general economic situation determines the development of consumer demand, even though the demand for consumer goods is not very cyclical in nature. North America and Europe are the largest market areas for Suominen. In addition, the company operates in the South American markets. The growth in the demand for nonwovens has typically exceeded the growth of gross domestic product by a couple of percentage points.

In the first quarter of 2026, Suominen's operating environment continued to be characterized by macroeconomic uncertainty and geopolitical tensions.

Ongoing geopolitical tensions, including the war in Iran, continued to create uncertainty globally. Rising oil and gas prices affected the pricing of energy and oil-based materials.

In addition, developments related to potential changes in trade policy will remain a key factor influencing competitiveness. Additional fluctuations in tariff policies may lead to temporary disruptions within supply chains.



PROFITABILITY IMPROVEMENT PROGRAM, NEW OPERATING MODEL AND LEADERSHIP TEAM

On January 29, 2026, Suominen announced that the company is launching a three-year program to improve the company's profitability. The Full Potential Program targets 10% EBITDA by 2028. Suominen also introduced a new functional operating model, with a dedicated focus on customers and factories, designed to strengthen expertise and effectiveness.

While restoring short-term profitability is the immediate priority, Suominen will in parallel develop its long-term strategy and financial targets. These will be communicated later in 2026, providing clear and consistent direction for the company's next stage of development.

The Full Potential Program targets delivering 10% EBITDA and a 2x-3x leverage ratio (net debt/EBITDA) by 2028. The program will involve an estimated investment of approximately EUR 30 million over the three years, of which transformation costs are estimated at EUR 10 million and capital expenditures to upgrade manufacturing capabilities around EUR 20 million.



New operating model as of February 1, 2026

Effective February 1, 2026, Suominen's new functional operating model strengthens focus on strategic priorities, sharpens accountability across the organization, and creates a tighter connection between customer needs, technology development, and operational performance.

In the new model, commercial functions were brought together to reinforce focus on growth and business development and ensuring strong strategic alignment between R&D and customer management. The sales organization will build deep global expertise while maintaining a strong local presence to serve customers effectively across all markets, under the leadership of the Chief Commercial and Technology Officer (CCTO).

The role of Chief Operating Officer (COO) was being broadened to command all factories, safety, manufacturing engineering, procurement, and supply chain. With this change, Suominen aims to strengthen operational reliability and output by sharpening its focus on manufacturing performance and ensuring systematic deployment of best practices, continuous improvement, and harmonized processes.

The changes aim to strengthen profit and loss accountability, enhance execution discipline, and improve decision-making across both operations and commercial functions.

CHANGES IN THE SUOMINEN LEADERSHIP TEAM

To facilitate Suominen's transformation and transition into the new operating model, Suominen appointed Kimmo Raunio (M. Sc. (Tech), Industrial Engineering and Management) as the CFO and member of Suominen Leadership Team as of May 18, 2026.

Until then, Suominen's CFO Janne Silonsaari will continue in his current role. Janne Silonsaari has decided to leave the company and will support the transition until mid-June 2026.

Kimmo Raunio is an experienced finance executive with a strong track record in the industrial manufacturing sector and brings with him executive level experience of driving turnaround and performance improvement initiatives at both group and site levels. Kimmo Raunio joins Suominen from Fortaco Group, where he has worked for 13 years in various finance roles, latest as CFO and Deputy CEO.

Markku Koivisto, currently EVP, EMEA and CTO, has been appointed Chief Commercial and Technology Officer as of February 1, 2026.

Mark Ushpol, EVP, Americas, stepped down from the Suominen Leadership Team as of February 1, 2026.

Marika Väkiparta, LL.M., previously Suominen VP, Business Transformation, was appointed Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer and interim General Counsel as of February 1, 2026.

Suominen announced on February 26, 2026, Suominen's Chief People and Communications Officer, Minna Rouru had decided to leave the company to take on a role in another company. She will continue at Suominen until June 15, 2026, at the latest, ensuring a smooth transition.

OUTLOOK FOR 2026

Suominen expects that its comparable EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) in 2026 will increase from 2025. In 2025, Suominen's comparable EBITDA was 12.6 million euros.

EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD

Annual General Meeting (April 15, 2026)



The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Suominen Corporation was held today on April 15, 2026 as a remote meeting without a meeting venue. The AGM adopted the Financial Statements for 2025 and discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the President and CEO from liability for the financial year 2025.

The AGM resolved to adopt the Remuneration Report for the Company's governing bodies for 2025 in accordance with the Remuneration Policy adopted at the 2024 Annual General Meeting. The resolution made by the AGM is advisory.

Use of the profit shown on the balance sheet

The AGM decided, in accordance with the proposal by the Board of Directors, that no dividend be paid based on the adopted balance sheet regarding the financial year 2025 and that the distributable funds be left in the company's unrestricted equity.

Resolution on the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors

The AGM decided, in accordance with the proposal of the Shareholders' Nomination Board, that the remuneration of the Board of Directors remains unchanged and is as follows: the Chair is paid an annual fee of EUR 74,000, the Deputy Chair an annual fee of EUR 45,000 and other Board members an annual fee of EUR 35,000. The Chair of the Audit Committee is paid an additional fee of EUR 10,000. Further, the members of the Board will receive a fee for each Board and Committee meeting as follows: EUR 500 for each meeting held in the home country of the respective member, EUR 1,000 for each meeting held elsewhere than in the home country of the respective member and EUR 500 for each meeting attended by telephone or other electronic means.

75% of the annual fee is paid in cash and 25% in Suominen Corporation's shares. The shares will be transferred out of the treasury shares held by the company by the decision of the Board of Directors within two weeks from the date on which the interim report of January-March 2026 of the company is published.

Compensation for expenses is paid in accordance with the company's valid travel policy.

Composition of the Board of Directors

The AGM decided that the number of Board members will be six (6).

Andreas Ahlström, Gail Ciccione, Maija Joutsenkoski, Nina Linander and Laura Remes were re-elected as members of the Board by the AGM. Ville Vuori was elected as a new member of the Board.

Ville Vuori was elected as the Chair of the Board of Directors.

All elected members are independent of the company. They are also independent of the company's significant shareholders, with the exceptions of Andreas Ahlström and Maija Joutsenkoski. The largest shareholder of Suominen Corporation, Ahlstrom Capital B.V., is part of the A. Ahlström Group. Andreas Ahlström currently acts as the CEO of Ahlström Invest B.V., which is an associated company of A. Ahlström Group. Maija Joutsenkoski currently acts as the Investment Director at A. Ahlström Corporation, which is the parent company of Ahlstrom Capital B.V.

Election of auditor and the authorised sustainability auditor and their fees

Authorised Public Accountants KPMG Oy Ab was elected as the auditor of the company for the next term of office in accordance with the Articles of Association. KPMG Oy Ab has informed that Anders Lundin, APA, ASA, will act as the principally responsible auditor of the company. The auditor's fee was resolved to be paid according to the invoice approved by the company.

Sustainability audit firm KPMG Oy Ab was elected as the company's authorised sustainability auditor for a term that lasts until the end of the company's next Annual General Meeting. KPMG Oy Ab has informed that Anders Lundin, APA, ASA, will act as the responsible authorised sustainability auditor of the company. The authorised sustainability auditor's fee was resolved to be paid according to the invoice approved by the company.

Authorization to resolve on the repurchase of the company's own shares

The Board of Directors was authorized to decide on the repurchase of a maximum of 1,000,000 of the company's own shares, representing approximately 1.7 per cent of all shares in the company on the date of the notice of the meeting. The company's own shares shall be repurchased otherwise than in proportion to the holdings of the shareholders through trading on the regulated market organized by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd at the market price prevailing at the time of acquisition using the company's unrestricted equity. The shares shall be repurchased to be used in the company's share-based incentive programs, in order to disburse the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors, to be used as consideration in acquisitions related to the company's business, or to be held by the company, to be conveyed by other means or to be cancelled.

The Board of Directors shall decide on other terms and conditions related to the repurchase of the company's own shares. The repurchase authorization is valid until June 30, 2027, and it revokes all earlier authorizations to repurchase company's own shares.

Authorization to resolve on the issuance of shares and granting of option rights and other special rights entitling to shares

The Board of Directors was authorized to decide on the issuance of new shares, conveyance of the company's own shares held by the company and/or granting of option rights and other special rights entitling to shares referred to in Chapter 10, Section 1 of the Finnish Companies Act. By virtue of the authorization, the Board of Directors may, by one or several resolutions, issue a maximum of 8,000,000 shares, representing approximately 13.7 per cent of all shares in the company on the date of the notice of the meeting. The shares granted by virtue of option rights and other special rights are included in the aforementioned maximum number. Option rights and other special rights may not be granted as a part of the company's remuneration system.

The share issue can be made either against payment or without payment and can also be directed to the company itself. The authorization entitles the Board of Directors to also carry out a directed share issue. The authorization can be used to carry out acquisitions or other arrangements related to the company's business, to finance investments, to improve the company's financial structure, as part of the company's remuneration system or to pay the share proportion of the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors or for other purposes decided by the Board of Directors.

The authorization revokes all earlier authorizations regarding the issuance of shares and issuance of option rights and other special rights entitling to shares. The Board of Directors will decide on all other terms and conditions related to the authorization. The authorization is valid until June 30, 2027.

The organizing meeting of the Board of Directors

In its organizing meeting held after the AGM, the Board of Directors elected Andreas Ahlström as the Deputy Chair of the Board.

The Board elected from among its members the members for the Audit Committee and the Personnel and Remuneration Committee. Nina Linander was re-elected as the Chair of the Audit Committee, and Laura Remes and Maija Joutsenkoski were re-elected as its members. Ville Vuori was elected as the Chair of the Personnel and Remuneration Committee, and Andreas Ahlström and Gail Ciccione were re-elected as its members. The Board decided to discontinue the temporary Strategy Committee established by the Board on December 13, 2023.

Appointment in Suominen Leadership Team

Suominen announced on April 16, 2026 that it has appointed Liisa Pursiheimo (M.Sc., Economics and International Business, Finnish and American citizen) as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) and a member of the Suominen Leadership Team, effective April 21, 2026.

With decades of international leadership experience, Liisa Pursiheimo has been based in the United States for much of her career, leading global people initiatives across diverse markets and cultures. Most recently, she spent four years at SACHEM, Inc., where she served as Global Director, Human Resources.



Suominen Leadership Team as of May 18, 2026:

Charles Héaulmé , President and CEO

, President and CEO Kimmo Raunio, CFO

CFO Markku Koivisto, Chief Commercial and Technology Officer

Chief Commercial and Technology Officer Francois Guetat, Chief Operating Officer

Chief Operating Officer Liisa Pursiheimo, Chief Human Resource Officer

Chief Human Resource Officer Marika Väkiparta, Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer and interim General Counsel

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT AND REMUNERATION REPORT

Suominen has prepared a separate Corporate Governance Statement and a Remuneration Report for 2025, which comply with the recommendations of the Finnish Corporate Governance Code for listed companies. The statements have been published on Suominen's website at www.suominen.fi

AUDIOCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL

Charles Héaulmé, President & CEO, and Janne Silonsaari, CFO, will present the result in English in an audiocast and a conference call for analyst, investors, and media on the same day at 11:00 a.m. (EEST). The audiocast can be followed at https://suominen.events.inderes.com/q1-2026. The recording of the audiocast and the presentation material will be available after the event at www.suominen.fi .

Conference call participants can access the teleconference by registering at https://events.inderes.com/suominen/q1-2026/dial-in. The phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference will be provided after the registration.

NEXT FINANCIAL REPORT



Suominen Corporation will publish its Half Year Report 2026 on August 7, 2026, approximately at 9:30 a.m. (EEST).

SUOMINEN GROUP 1.1-31.3.2026

This interim report has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting. The principles for preparing the interim report are the same as those used for preparing the consolidated financial statements for 2025, with the exception of the effect of the new accounting standards and interpretations which have been applied from January 1, 2026.

The new or amended standards or interpretations applicable from January 1, 2026, are not material for Suominen Group.

The figures in these interim financial statements are mainly presented in EUR thousands. As a result of rounding differences, the figures presented in the tables do not necessarily add up to total.

This interim report has not been audited.

In accordance with IFRS, the preparation of financial statements involves management's estimates and assumptions. These reflect management's best understanding at the reporting date, yet actual results may differ from the estimated values.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

EUR thousand 31.3.2026 31.3.2025 31.12.2025 Assets Non-current assets Goodwill 15,496 15,496 15,496 Intangible assets 895 2,265 1,150 Property, plant and equipment 127,779 120,022 124,844 Right-of-use assets 8,349 10,479 8,617 Equity instruments 421 421 421 Other non-current receivables 130 152 155 Deferred tax assets 3,309 2,611 3,595 Total non-current assets 156,379 151,447 154,278 Current assets Inventories 41,786 47,979 40,443 Trade receivables 34,998 62,961 38,077 Other current receivables 7,609 5,452 6,869 Assets for current tax 708 542 660 Cash and cash equivalents 31,423 34,198 32,064 Total current assets 116,524 151,131 118,112 Total assets 272,903 302,578 272,391 Equity and liabilities Equity Share capital 11,860 11,860 11,860 Share premium account 24,681 24,681 24,681 Reserve for invested unrestricted equity 75,692 75,692 75,692 Fair value and other reserves 553 436 553 Exchange differences -4,489 160 -6,751 Retained earnings -15,769 -363 -9,933 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 92,529 112,466 96,102 Liabilities Non-current liabilities Deferred tax liabilities 4,358 7,074 4,278 Liabilities from defined benefit plans 173 191 173 Non-current provisions 598 582 579 Non-current lease liabilities 6,467 8,736 6,829 Other non-current interest-bearing liabilities 49,838 - 49,825 Debentures 49,805 49,645 49,765 Total non-current liabilities 111,238 66,228 111,448 Current liabilities Current provisions - 137 - Current lease liabilities 2,943 2,910 2,837 Other current interest-bearing liabilities - 40,000 - Liabilities for current tax 129 390 5 Trade payables and other current liabilities 66,065 80,447 61,998 Total current liabilities 69,136 123,884 64,840 Total liabilities 180,375 190,112 176,289 Total equity and liabilities 272,903 302,578 272,391

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS



EUR thousand 1-3/2026 1-3/2025 1-12/2025 Net sales 95,596 117,501 412,433 Cost of goods sold -91,480 -109,157 -386,153 Gross profit / loss 4,116 8,344 26,280 Other operating income 975 908 2,619 Sales, marketing and administration expenses -8,836 -8,202 -31,503 Research and development expenses -637 -959 -2,811 Other operating expenses -7 -385 -489 Operating profit / loss -4,390 -292 -5,904 Net financial expenses -991 -1,874 -7,467 Profit / loss before income taxes -5,381 -2,166 -13,370 Income taxes -342 -6 1,300 Profit / loss for the period -5,724 -2,172 -12,070 Earnings per share, EUR Basic -0.10 -0.04 -0.21 Diluted -0.10 -0.04 -0.21

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME



EUR thousand 1-3/2026 1-3/2025 1-12/2025 Profit / loss for the period -5,724 -2,172 -12,070 Other comprehensive income: Other comprehensive income that will be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss Exchange differences 2,505 -3,645 -11,513 Income taxes related to other comprehensive income -242 493 1,449 Total 2,263 -3,152 -10,064 Other comprehensive income that will not be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss Remeasurements of defined benefit plans - - 5 Total - - 5 Total other comprehensive income 2,263 -3,152 -10,059 Total comprehensive income for the period -3,461 -5,324 -22,129

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

EUR thousand Share capital Share premium account Reserve for invested unrestricted equity Exchange differences Equity 1.1.2026 11,860 24,681 75,692 -6,751 Profit / loss for the period - - - - Other comprehensive income - - - 2,263 Total comprehensive income - - - 2,263 Share-based payments - - - - Conveyance of treasury shares - - - - Equity 31.3.2026 11,860 24,681 75,692 -4,489

EUR thousand Fair value and other reserves Retained earnings Total equity attributable to owners of the parent Equity 1.1.2026 553 -9,933 96,102 Profit / loss for the period - -5,724 -5,724 Other comprehensive income - - 2,263 Total comprehensive income - -5,724 -3,461 Share-based payments - -112 -112 Conveyance of treasury shares - - - Equity 31.3.2026 553 -15,769 92,529

EUR thousand Share capital Share premium account Reserve for invested unrestricted equity Exchange differences Equity 1.1.2025 11,860 24,681 75,692 3,312 Profit / loss for the period - - - - Other comprehensive income - - - -3,152 Total comprehensive income - - - -3,152 Share-based payments - - - - Conveyance of treasury shares - - - - Equity 31.3.2025 11,860 24,681 75,692 160

EUR thousand Fair value and other reserves Retained earnings Total equity attributable to owners of the parent Equity 1.1.2025 436 1,626 117,608 Profit / loss for the period - -2,172 -2,172 Other comprehensive income - - -3,152 Total comprehensive income - -2,172 -5,324 Share-based payments - 186 186 Conveyance of treasury shares - -3 -3 Equity 31.3.2025 436 -363 112,466

EUR thousand Share capital Share premium account Reserve for invested unrestricted equity Exchange differences Equity 1.1.2025 11,860 24,681 75,692 3,312 Profit /loss for the period - - - - Other comprehensive income - - - -10,064 Total comprehensive income - - - -10,064 Share-based payments - - - - Conveyance of treasury shares - - - - Transfers - - - - Equity 31.12.2025 11,860 24,681 75,692 -6,751

EUR thousand Fair value and other reserves Retained earnings Total equity attributable to owners of the parent Equity 1.1.2025 436 1,626 117,608 Profit / loss for the period - -12,070 -12,070 Other comprehensive income - 5 -10,059 Total comprehensive income - -12,065 -22,129 Share-based payments - 562 562 Conveyance of treasury shares - 61 61 Transfers 117 -117 - Equity 31.12.2025 553 -9,933 96,102

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS



EUR thousand 1-3/

2026 1-3/

2025 1-12/

2025 Cash flow from operations Profit / loss for the period -5,724 -2,172 -12,070 Total adjustments to profit / loss for the period 5,614 6,000 23,977 Cash flow before changes in net working capital -110 3,829 11,906 Change in net working capital 6,231 -2,817 8,348 Financial items -1,446 -1,107 -6,123 Income taxes -212 -338 -1,913 Cash flow from operations 4,462 -432 12,218 Cash flow from investments Investments in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets -5,011 -5,154 -25,588 Sales proceeds from property, plant and equipment and intangible assets - 3 120 Cash flow from investments -5,011 -5,150 -25,468 Cash flow from financing Drawdown of non-current interest-bearing liabilities - - 50,000 Drawdown of current interest-bearing liabilities - 40,000 88,000 Repayment of current interest-bearing liabilities - -40,000 -128,000 Repayment of lease liabilities -732 -690 -2,848 Cash flow from financing -732 -690 7,152 Change in cash and cash equivalents -1,281 -6,273 -6,098 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 32,065 41,340 41,340 Effect of changes in exchange rates 639 -869 -3,177 Change in cash and cash equivalents -1,281 -6,273 -6,098 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 31,423 34,198 32,065

KEY RATIOS

1-3/2026 1-3/2025 1-12/2025 Change in net sales, % * -18.6 3.4 -10.8 Gross profit, as a percentage of net sales, % 4.3 7.1 6.4 Comparable EBITDA, as percentage of net sales, % 2.3 3.5 3.1 EBITDA, as percentage of net sales, % -0.3 3.5 2.7 Comparable operating profit / loss, as percentage of net sales, % -2.0 -0.2 -1.0 Operating profit / loss, as percentage of net sales, % -4.6 -0.2 -1.4 Net financial items, as percentage of net sales, % -1.0 -1.6 -1.8 Profit / loss before income taxes, as percentage of net sales, % -5.6 -1.8 -3.2 Profit / loss for the period, as percentage of net sales, % -6.0 -1.8 -2.9 Gross capital expenditure, EUR thousand 4,322 5,804 26,289 Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses, EUR thousand 4,078 4,352 17,201 Return on equity, rolling 12 months, % -15.5 -5.5 -11.4 Return on invested capital, rolling 12 months, % -5.6 -0.9 -3.3 Equity ratio, % 33.9 37.2 35.3 Gearing, % 84.3 60.0 80.7 Average number of personnel (FTE - full-time equivalent) 666 720 695 Earnings per share, EUR, basic -0.10 -0.04 -0.21 Earnings per share, EUR, diluted -0.10 -0.04 -0.21 Cash flow from operations per share, EUR 0.08 -0.01 0.21 Equity per share, EUR 1.60 1.95 1.66 Number of shares, end of period, excluding treasury shares 57,772,475 57,727,103 57,772,475 Share price, end of period, EUR 1.15 2.03 1.79 Share price, period low, EUR 1.10 1.91 1.56 Share price, period high, EUR 1.96 2.73 2.73 Volume weighted average price during the period, EUR 1.50 2.18 1.89 Market capitalization, EUR million 66.4 117.2 103.4 Number of traded shares during the period 334,957 208,458 1,096,086 Number of traded shares during the period, % of average number of shares 0.6 0.4 1.9

* Compared with the corresponding period in the previous year.

31.3.2026 31.3.2025 31.12.2025 Interest-bearing net debt, EUR thousands Non-current interest-bearing liabilities, nominal value 106,467 58,736 106,829 Current interest-bearing liabilities, nominal value 2,943 42,910 2,837 Cash and cash equivalents -31,423 -34,198 -32,064 Interest-bearing net debt 77,987 67,448 77,602

CALCULATION OF KEY RATIOS AND ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE MEASURES

Key ratios per share are either IFRS key ratios (earnings per share) or required by Ordinance of the Ministry of Finance in Finland or alternative performance measures (cash flow from operations per share).

Some of the other key ratios Suominen publishes are alternative performance measures. An alternative performance measure is a key ratio which has not been defined in IFRS Accounting Standards. Suominen believes that the use of alternative performance measures provides useful information for example to investors regarding the Group's financial and operating performance and makes it easier to make comparisons between the reporting periods.

The reconciliation between the components of the key ratios per share and the consolidated financial statements is presented in the consolidated financial statements for 2025. The reconciliation between the components of the alternative performance measures and the consolidated financial statements is presented in Suominen's Annual Report for 2025.

Calculation of key ratios per share

Earnings per share

Basic earnings per share are calculated by dividing the net result attributable to owners of the parent by the weighted share-issue adjusted average number of shares outstanding during the reporting period, excluding shares acquired by the Group and held as treasury shares.

When calculating diluted earnings per share the number of shares is adjusted with the effects of the share-based incentive plans.

Basic earnings per share (EPS)



Profit /-loss for the period net of tax = Share-issue adjusted average number of shares excluding treasury shares



Diluted earnings per share (EPS)



Profit /-loss for the period net of tax = Average diluted share-issue adjusted number of shares excluding treasury shares





EUR thousand 31.3.2026 31.3.2025 31.12.2025 Profit / loss for the period -5,724 -2,172 -12,070 Average share-issue adjusted number of shares 57,772,475 57,727,103 57,760,108 Average diluted share-issue adjusted number of shares excluding treasury shares 57,845,711 57,733,276 57,949,178 Earnings per share EUR Basic -0.10 -0.04 -0.21 Diluted -0.10 -0.04 -0.21

Cash flow from operations per share

Cash flow from operations per share



Cash flow from operations = Share-issue adjusted number of shares excluding treasury shares. end of reporting period





31.3.2026 31.3.2025 31.12.2025 Cash flow from operations, EUR thousand 4,462 -432 12,218 Share-issue adjusted number of shares excluding treasury shares, end of reporting period 57,772,475 57,727,103 57,772,475 Cash flow from operations per share, EUR 0.08 -0.01 0.21

Equity per share

Equity per share



Total equity attributable to owners of the parent = Share-issue adjusted number of shares excluding treasury shares. end of reporting period





31.3.2026 31.3.2025 31.12.2025 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent, EUR thousand 92,529 112,466 96,102 Share-issue adjusted number of shares excluding treasury shares, end of reporting period 57,772,475 57,727,103 57,772,475 Equity per share, EUR 1.60 1.95 1.66

Market capitalization

Market capitalization = Number of shares at the end of reporting period excluding treasury shares x share price at the end of period

31.3.2026 31.3.2025 31.12.2025 Number of shares at the end of reporting period excluding treasury shares 57,772,475 57,727,103 57,772,475 Share price at end of the period, EUR 1.15 2.03 1.79 Market capitalization, EUR million 66.4 117.2 103.4

Share turnover

Share turnover = The proportion of number of shares traded during the period to weighted average number of shares excluding treasury shares

31.3.2026 31.3.2025 31.12.2025 Number of shares traded during the period 334,957 208,458 1,096,086 Average number of shares excluding treasury shares 57,772,475 57,727,103 57,760,108 Share turnover, % 0.6 0.4 1.9

Calculation of key ratios and alternative performance measures

Operating profit and comparable operating profit

Operating profit / loss (EBIT) = Profit / loss before income taxes + net financial expenses Comparable operating profit / loss (EBIT) = Profit / loss before income taxes + net financial expenses. adjusted with items affecting comparability

In order to improve the comparability of result between reporting periods. Suominen presents comparable operating profit / loss as an alternative performance measure. Operating profit / loss is adjusted with material items that are considered to affect comparability between reporting periods. These items include, among others, impairment losses or reversals of impairment losses, gains or losses from the sales of property, plant and equipment or intangible assets or other assets and restructuring costs.

Comparable EBIT

EUR thousand 31.3.2026 31.3.2025 31.12.2025 Operating profit / loss -4,390 -292 -5,904 + Dismissal costs affecting comparability 628 - 781 + Restoration costs affecting comparability / reversals of restoration provisions - - -85 + Other costs affecting comparability 1,884 - 650 + Other operating income, affecting comparability - - -49 + Impairment losses of property, plant and equipment, affecting comparability of result 426 Comparable operating profit / loss -1,878 -292 -4,182

EBITDA and comparable EBITDA

EBITDA is an important measure that focuses on the operating performance excluding the effect of depreciation and amortization, financial items and income taxes, in other words what is the margin on net sales after deducting operating expenses.

EBITDA = EBIT + depreciation, amortization and impairment losses

Comparable EBITDA = EBIT + depreciation, amortization and impairment losses, adjusted with items affecting comparability

EUR thousand 31.3.2026 31.3.2025 31.12.2025 Operating profit / loss -4,390 -292 -5,904 + Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses 4,078 4,352 17,201 EBITDA -312 4,060 11,298

EBITDA -312 4,060 11,298 + Dismissal costs affecting comparability 628 - 781 + Restoration costs affecting comparability / reversals of restoration provisions - - -85 + Other costs affecting comparability 1,884 - 650 + Other operating income, affecting comparability - - -49 Comparable EBITDA 2,200 4,060 12,594

Gross capital expenditure

EUR thousand 31.3.2026 31.3.2025 31.12.2025 Increases in intangible assets 13 46 160 Increases in property, plant and equipment 4,309 5,757 26,130 Gross capital expenditure 4,322 5,804 26,289

Interest-bearing net debt

It is the opinion of Suominen that presenting interest-bearing liabilities not only at amortized cost but also at nominal value gives relevant additional information to the investors.

Interest-bearing net debt = Interest-bearing liabilities at nominal value - interest-bearing receivables - cash and cash equivalents

EUR thousand 31.3.2026 31.3.2025 31.12.2025 Interest-bearing liabilities 109,052 101,291 109,256 Tender and issuance costs of the debentures 358 355 408 Cash and cash equivalents -31,423 -34,198 -32,064 Interest-bearing net debt 77,987 67,448 77,602 Interest-bearing liabilities 109,052 101,291 109,256 Tender and issuance costs of the debentures 358 355 410 Nominal value of interest-bearing liabilities 109,410 101,646 109,666

Return on equity (ROE), %

Return on equity (ROE), % = Profit / loss for the reporting period (rolling 12 months) x 100 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent (quarterly average)

EUR thousand 31.3.2026 31.3.2025 31.12.2025 Profit / loss for the reporting period (rolling 12 months) -15,622 -6,458 -12,070 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 31.3.2025 / 31.3.2024 / 31.12.2024 112,466 126,045 117,608 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 30.6.2025 / 30.6.2024 / 31.3.2025 101,577 118,081 112,466 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 30.9.2025 / 30.9.2024 / 30.6.2025 100,153 110,781 101,577 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 31.12.2025 / 31.12.2024 / 30.9.2025 96,102 117,608 100,153 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 31.3.2026 / 31.3.2025 / 31.12.2025 92,529 112,466 96,102 Average 100,565 116,996 105,581 Return on equity (ROE), % -15.5 -5.5 -11.4

Invested capital

Invested capital = Total equity + interest-bearing liabilities - cash and cash equivalents

EUR thousand 31.3.2026 31.3.2025 31.12.2025 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 92,529 112,466 96,102 Interest-bearing liabilities 109,052 101,291 109,256 Cash and cash equivalents -31,423 -34,198 -32,064 Invested capital 170,158 179,559 173,294

Return on invested capital (ROI), %

Return on invested capital (ROI), % = Operating profit / loss (rolling 12 months) x 100 Invested capital, quarterly average

EUR thousand 31.3.2026 31.3.2025 31.12.2025 Operating profit/ loss (rolling 12 months) -10,001 -1,648 -5,904 Invested capital 31.3.2025 / 31.3.2024 / 31.12.2024 179,559 174,706 178,028 Invested capital 30.6.2025 / 30.6.2024 / 31.3.2025 188,099 174,218 179,559 Invested capital 30.9.2025 / 30.9.2024 / 30.6.2025 175,792 173,650 188,099 Invested capital 31.12.2025 / 31.12.2024 / 30.9.2025 173,294 178,028 175,792 Invested capital 31.3.2026 / 31.3.2025 / 31.12.2025 170,158 179,559 173,294 Average 177,380 176,032 178,954 Return on invested capital (ROI), % -5.6 -0.9 -3.3

Equity ratio, %

Equity ratio, % = Total equity attributable to owners of the parent x 100 Total assets - advances received

EUR thousand 31.3.2026 31.3.2025 31.12.2025 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 92,529 112,466 96,102 Total assets 272,903 302,578 272,521 Advances received -161 -122 -212 272,742 302,456 272,309 Equity ratio, % 33.9 37.2 35.3

Gearing, %

Gearing, % = Interest-bearing net debt x 100 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent





EUR thousand 31.3.2026 31.3.2025 31.12.2025 Interest-bearing net debt 77,987 67,448 77,602 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 92,529 112,466 96,102 Gearing, % 84.3 60.0 80.7

NET SALES BY GEOGRAPHICAL MARKET AREA



EUR thousand 1-3/2026 1-3/2025 1-12/2025 Finland 794 1,001 3,725 Rest of Europe 37,693 40,551 147,322 North and South America 56,954 75,745 260,942 Rest of the world 155 204 444 Total 95,596 117,501 412,433

QUARTERLY SALES BY BUSINESS AREA

2026 2025 EUR thousand 1-3 10-12 7-9 4-6 1-3 Americas 55,629 58,839 60,279 59,874 73,577 EMEA 39,979 36,504 39,497 39,981 43,935 Unallocated exchange differences and eliminations -13 -5 -10 -29 -11 Total 95,596 95,338 99,767 99,827 117,501

QUARTERLY DEVELOPMENT

2026 2025 EUR thousand 1-3 10-12 7-9 4-6 1-3 Net sales 95,596 95,338 99,767 99,827 117,501 Comparable EBITDA 2,200 1,890 3,428 3,217 4,060 as % of net sales 2.3 2.0 3.4 3.2 3.5 Items affecting comparability -2,512 -558 -102 -636 - EBITDA -312 1,331 3,326 2,581 4,060 as % of net sales -0.3 1.4 3.3 2.6 3.5 Comparable operating profit / loss -1,878 -2,249 -675 -966 -292 as % of net sales -2.0 -2.4 -0.7 -1.0 -0.2 Items affecting comparability -2,512 -984 -102 -636 0 Operating profit / loss -4,390 -3,233 -777 -1,602 -292 as % of net sales -4.6 -3.4 -0.8 -1.6 -0.2 Net financial items -991 -1,365 -1,341 -2,888 -1,874 Profit / loss before income taxes -5,381 -4,598 -2,117 -4,489 -2,166 as % of net sales -5.6 -4.8 -2.1 -4.5 -1.8

The items affecting comparability are described in more detail in the section 'Calculation of key ratios and alternative performance measures' on page 22-23.

RELATED PARTY INFORMATION



Suominen has defined the members of the Board, the CEO and other members of the Suominen Leadership Team and their closely associated persons and entities as related parties of the Company and maintains a list of such persons and entities. Suominen has no associated companies or joint ventures.

In its transactions with related parties Suominen follows the same commercial terms as in transactions with third parties.

CHANGES IN PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, INTANGIBLE ASSETS AND RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS

31.3.2026 31.3.2025 31.12.2025 EUR thousand Property, plant and equipment Intangible assets Property, plant and equipment Intangible assets Property, plant and equipment Intangible assets Carrying amount at the beginning of the period 124,844 1,150 120,356 2,754 120,356 2,754 Capital expenditure and increases 4,309 13 5,757 46 26,130 160 Disposals and decreases 0 - - - -46 - Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses -3,096 -269 -3,075 -534 -12,569 -1,761 Exchange differences and other changes 1,722 2 -3,017 -1 -9,028 -4 Carrying amount at the end of the period 127,779 895 120,022 2,265 124,844 1,150

Goodwill is not included in intangible assets.

31.3.2026 31.3.2025 31.12.2025 EUR thousand Right-of-use assets Right-of-use assets Right-of-use assets Carrying amount at the beginning of the period 8,617 11,003 11,003 Increases 450 485 1,195 Disposals and decreases -37 -88 -202 Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses -710 -743 -2,872 Exchange differences and other changes 29 -177 -506 Carrying amount at the end of the period 8,349 10,479 8,617

CHANGES IN INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES

EUR thousand 1-3/2026 1-3/2025 1-12/2025 Total interest-bearing liabilities at the beginning of the period 109,256 101,760 101,760 Current liabilities at the beginning of the period 2,837 42,877 42,877 Repayment of lease liabilities, cash flow items -732 -690 -2,848 Repayment of current liabilities, cash flow items - -40,000 -128,000 Drawdown of current liabilities, cash flow items - 40,000 88,000 Increases in current liabilities, non-cash flow items 149 150 376 Decreases of current liabilities, non-cash flow items -22 -29 -108 Reclassification from non-current liabilities 668 665 2,735 Exchange rate difference, non-cash flow item 42 -63 -194 Current liabilities at the end of the period 2,943 42,910 2,837 Non-current liabilities at the beginning of the period 56,654 9,277 9,277 Increases in non-current liabilities, cash flow items - - 50,000 Increases in non-current liabilities, non-cash flow items 263 335 819 Decreases of non-current liabilities, non-cash flow items 0 -63 -91 Reclassification to current liabilities -668 -665 -2,735 Periodization of interest-bearing non-current liabilities to amortized cost, non-cash flow items 12 - -175 Exchange rate difference, non-cash flow item 43 -148 -442 Non-current liabilities at the end of the period 56,304 8,736 56,654 Non-current debentures at the beginning of the period 49,765 49,606 49,606 Periodization of debentures to amortized cost, non-cash flow items 40 39 159 Non-current debentures at the end of the period 49,805 49,645 49,765 Total interest-bearing liabilities at the end of the period 109,052 101,291 109,256

CONTINGENT LIABILITIES

EUR thousand 31.3.2026 31.3.2025 31.12.2025 Other commitments Rental obligations 516 433 401 Contractual commitments to acquire property, plant and equipment 3,509 13,329



3,699 Commitments to leases not yet commenced 330 - 458 Guarantees On own behalf 1,108 1,744 1,088 Other own commitments 18,730 16,310 24,345 Total 19,838 18,054 25,433

FINANCIAL ASSETS BY CATEGORY



a. Financial assets at amortized cost

b. Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income

c. Carrying amount

d. Fair value

Classification EUR thousand a. b. c. d. Equity instruments - 421 421 421 Trade receivables 34,998 - 34,998 34,998 Interest and other financial receivables 231 - 231 231 Cash and cash equivalents 31,423 - 31,423 31,423 Total 31.3.2026 66,652 421 67,073 67,073

EUR thousand a. b. c. d. Equity instruments - 421 421 421 Trade receivables 38,077 - 38,077 38,077 Interest and other financial receivables 239 - 239 239 Cash and cash equivalents 32,064 - 32,064 32,064 Total 31.12.2025 70,380 421 70,801 70,801

Principles in estimating fair value of financial assets for 2026 are the same as those used for preparing the consolidated financial statements for 2025.

FINANCIAL LIABILITIES

31.3.2026 31.12.2025 EUR thousand Carrying amount Fair value Nominal value Carrying amount Fair value Nominal value Non-current financial liabilities Debentures 49,805 46,965 50,000 49,765 46,530 50,000 Non-current loans from financial institutions 49,838 50,000 50,000 49,825 50,000 50,000 Lease liabilities 6,467 6,467 6,467 6,829 6,829 6,829 Total non-current financial liabilities 106,109 103,432 106,467 106,419 103,359 106,829 Current financial liabilities Lease liabilities 2,943 2,943 2,943 2,837 2,837 2,837 Interest accruals 614 614 614 426 426 426 Other current liabilities 270 270 270 312 312 312 Trade payables 53,125 53,125 53,125 49,192 49,192 49,192 Total current financial liabilities 56,952 56,952 56,952 52,768 52,768 52,768 Total 163,061 160,384 163,419 159,187 156,127 159,597

Principles in estimating fair value for financial liabilities for 2026 are the same as those used for preparing the consolidated financial statements for 2025.

FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENT HIERARCHY



EUR thousands Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Financial assets at fair value Equity instruments - - 421 Total 31.3.2026 - - 421

Principles in estimating fair value of financial assets and their hierarchies for 2026 are the same as those used for preparing the consolidated financial statements for 2025. There were no transfers in the fair value measurement hierarchy levels during the reporting period.

SUOMINEN CORPORATION

Board of Directors



For additional information, please contact:

Charles Héaulmé, President & CEO, tel. +358 10 214 3268

Janne Silonsaari, CFO, tel. +358 50 409 9264

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen's nonwovens are present in people's daily life worldwide. Suominen's net sales in 2025 were EUR 412,4 million and we have almost 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Main media

www.suominen.fi

