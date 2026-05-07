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WKN: A2N6HF | ISIN: DK0061078425 | Ticker-Symbol: S7C
Frankfurt
07.05.26 | 09:55
0,170 Euro
-9,33 % -0,018
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STENOCARE A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STENOCARE A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.05.2026 08:00 Uhr
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Stenocare A/S: Interim report first quarter 2026

STENOCARE A/S
NASDAQ FIRST NORTH GROWTH MARKET, DENMARK
TICKER: STENO

STENOCARE A/S ("STENOCARE") today announces its results for the period 01.01.2026 - 31.03.2026. The report, which has not been reviewed by the Company's auditors, is attached to this release and is also available on https://stenocare.com/investor-relations/

Thomas Skovlund Schnegelsberg, CEO of STENOCARE, comments:

" Stenocare delivered a strong performance in Q1 2026, marked by solid growth in net sales, a positive EBITDA, and increasing traction in Germany. The integration of CannGros has been successfully completed, confirming the strategic rationale behind the acquisition."

(KDKK)01.01.2026
31.03.2026
3 months		01.01.2025
31.03.2025
3 months		01.01.2025
31.12.2025
12 months
Net sales3,0037827,021
Operating profit before depreciation (EBITDA)61-1,832-1,742
Net financial items-120-182-423
Result per share (DKK)-0.01-0.05-0.06
Solidity (%)762675

Result per share: The result for the period divided by the average number of shares. Total number of shares as of March 31, 2026, amounted to 43,403,745 (38,403,745). Average number of shares for the first quarter 2026 was 43,403,745 (38,403,745).

Solidity: Equity divided by total capital.

On the annual general meeting held April 29, 2026, it was decided to merge Stenocare A/S and CannGros ApS as per January 1, 2026, with Stenocare A/S as the continuing company. The 2026 numbers include Stenocare A/S and CannGros ApS. The numbers for 2025 reflect the operations of Stenocare A/S alone.

Comments to the report

  • Net sales of 3,003 KDKK is an increase of 15% from the fourth quarter in 2025 and includes sale of Stenocare oil and CannGros dried flower in Denmark as well as Astrum oil in Germany.
  • EBITDA for the first quarter in 2026 is positive with 61 KDKK and is a positive for the fourth consecutive quarter.
  • The Cash flow from operating activities after financial items is positive with 86 KDKK.
  • The ASTRUM 10-10 oil is introduced to patients in Germany by our partner WEECO Pharma.
  • With our strategic partnership with ICMF in France we have submitted a full regulatory dossier for ASTRUM 10-10 oil to position the Company as a first mover in the emerging French medical cannabis market.
  • Operations of CannGros ApS is fully integrated in the operations of Stenocare without additional costs, resources nor facilities.

For additional information regarding STENOCARE, please contact:
Thomas Skovlund Schnegelsberg, CEO
Phone: +45 31770060
E-mail: presse@stenocare.com

STENOCARE's Certified Adviser is Keswick Global AG, Phone: +43 676 960 75 84, E-mail: info@keswickglobal.com

About STENOCARE A/S
STENOCARE A/S, founded in 2017, supplies prescription-based medical cannabis to patients in Denmark and internationally. It was the first company to receive permission from the Danish Medicines Agency to import, distribute, cultivate, and produce medical cannabis. Today, STENOCARE sources its products from a selection of high-quality international suppliers that comply with the strict European Good Manufacturing Practices (EU-GMP). STENOCARE has developed a unique patented medical cannabis oil product, ASTRUM, which provides improved bioavailability of active ingredients for patients. The company has strategically invested in assets to operate within the highly regulated pharmaceutical industry, with products approved for sale in multiple countries.
www.stenocare.dkwww.stenocare.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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