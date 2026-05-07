Harvia Oyj: Harvia's Interim report 1 January - 31 March 2026

Harvia Plc, Interim report 7 May 2026 at 9:00 a.m. EEST

Harvia Q1 2026: Record revenue with strong profitability

This release is a summary of Harvia Plc's Interim Report January-March 2026. The complete report is attached to this release as a pdf file. It is also available on Harvia's website at https://harviagroup.com/.

Highlights of the review period

January-March 2026:

Revenue increased by 12.7% to all-time high level of EUR 58.6 million (52.0). At comparable exchange rates, revenue increased by 18.3% to EUR 61.5 million. All revenue growth was organic.

Operating profit was EUR 12.8 million (11.9), making up 21.9% (22.9%) of the revenue.

Adjusted operating profit was EUR 12.9 million (11.9), making up 22.0% (22.9%) of the revenue. At comparable exchange rates, the adjusted operating profit was EUR 13.8 million (22.4% of the revenue).

Operating free cash flow amounted to EUR 12.0 million (10.2) and cash conversion was 80.5% (73.7%).

Net debt amounted to EUR 49.4 million (51.1), and leverage, calculated as net debt divided by last 12 months' adjusted EBITDA, was 1.0 (1.1).

Equity ratio was 49.9% (47.7%).

Earnings per share were EUR 0.50 (0.45).

Key figures

EUR million 1-3/2026 1-3/2025 Change % 1-12/2025 Revenue 58.6 52.0 12.7% 198.9 EBITDA 14.8 13.8 7.2% 45.7 % of revenue 25.3% 26.5% 23.0% Items affecting comparability * 0.1 0.0 225.2% 0.8 Adjusted EBITDA ** 14.9 13.8 7.6% 46.5 % of revenue 25.4% 26.6% 23.4% Operating profit 12.8 11.9 7.7% 38.3 % of revenue 21.9% 22.9% 19.3% Adjusted operating profit ** 12.9 11.9 8.1% 39.1 % of revenue 22.0% 22.9% 19.6% Basic EPS (EUR) 0.50 0.45 11.9% 1.41 Operating free cash flow 12.0 10.2 17.6% 26.5 Cash conversion 80.5% 73.7% 57.0% Investments in tangible and intangible assets -1.9 -2.0 -7.8% -14.8 Net debt 49.4 51.1 -3.4% 57.7 Leverage 1.0 1.1 1.2 Net working capital 49.6 46.7 6.3% 47.9 Adjusted return on capital employed (ROCE) 41.7% 48.4% 41.3% Equity ratio 49.9% 47.7% 48.3% Number of employees at end of period 761 728 4.5% 735

* Consists of items outside the ordinary course of business, relating to the Group's strategic development projects, acquisitions, business divestments, restructuring and loss on sale of fixed assets, and affecting comparability.

** Adjusted by items affecting comparability.

Financial targets and outlook

The company has set long-term targets related to growth, profitability and leverage. Harvia targets an average annual revenue growth of 10%, an adjusted operating profit margin exceeding 20%, and a net debt/adjusted EBITDA below 2.5x. The future impacts of changes in IFRS accounting standards have been excluded from the net debt/adjusted EBITDA ratio target.

Harvia does not publish a short-term outlook.

Harvia's dividend policy is to pay a regularly increasing dividend with a bi-annual payout.

Matias Järnefelt, CEO:

Harvia delivered a strong performance in the first quarter of 2026. We achieved double-digit revenue growth and strong profitability, while making significant progress in our key strategic initiatives.

Harvia's revenue in the first quarter was EUR 58.6 million, representing a 12.7% increase from the previous year. All revenue growth was organic, and at comparable exchange rates, total revenue grew by 18.3%.

North America, our largest sales region, delivered strong growth. Revenue growth was 12.0% and in local currencies 21.1%, supported by continued healthy demand in the region's sauna market. This comes on top of a strong comparison period, as we grew 58.8% in the region in the same quarter last year.

In Northern Europe, we delivered double-digit revenue growth of 16.7% for the third consecutive quarter, with sales increasing in all countries. While the macroeconomic environment remains subdued, we are benefiting from pent-up market demand following slower years, as well as from systematic actions to strengthen our distribution, particularly in Scandinavia. In Continental Europe, gradual market recovery continued across most key markets and product categories, supporting Harvia's overall growth in the region.

APAC & MEA was our fastest growing region with a strong revenue increase of 29.7%, supported especially by China and Japan, the two largest sauna markets in the region. Geopolitical tensions increased during the quarter, especially in the Middle East. However, the direct impact on Harvia remained limited, as the Gulf region accounts for only around 2% of our global sales. Indirect effects, such as inflationary pressures on energy and key materials, also remained modest during the first quarter.

Our largest product group, Heating equipment, delivered strong growth of 21.0%. In addition to healthy market demand, we have seen strong market reception of our newer products, such as the Harvia Fenix full-touch control panel launched in 2025. The weaker U.S. dollar had a visible impact on reported sales in Steam products as well as Saunas and Scandinavian hot tubs, as a significant share of revenue in these categories is generated in North America. In Steam products, sales were below last year's level, mainly due to softer sales to some of our North American key accounts.

Harvia's adjusted operating profit in the first quarter was EUR 12.9 million, corresponding to a margin of 22.0%. This represents a strong result. At comparable exchange rates, the adjusted operating profit was approximately EUR 0.9 million higher. Profitability was supported by solid sales growth, which clearly outpaced the increase in our indirect costs. Gross margin remained strong due to our commercial actions implemented in response to changes in the tariff and currency environment.

During the first quarter, we continued to invest in our facilities, organization and product development, supporting Harvia's long-term growth as a global sauna market leader. A good example of these investments is our new direct-to-consumer webstore in Germany and Austria, which became fully operational during the quarter. We also continued the renewal of our IT infrastructure and business processes, with a focus on increasing automation and transparency to support profitable scaling of the business.

These efforts will continue during the second quarter, as we are completing major IT and process upgrades at our Muurame headquarters and factory. As mentioned, the upgrades will bring clear benefits for Harvia, but the completion work is expected to temporarily extend delivery lead times and is estimated to shift approximately EUR 3-5 million of deliveries from the second to the third quarter. This is expected to have a negative impact on our profitability in the second quarter both through postponed gross margin and additional temporary costs resulting from the upgrade process. The Muurame upgrades and related activities are well planned, fully on schedule and have been communicated to our customers.

Overall, Harvia has had a strong start to 2026, and I would like to thank the entire team Harvia and our partners for their excellent work. While uncertainty in our operating environment is likely to continue, Harvia has demonstrated its ability to deliver strong results in varying and rapidly changing conditions. Our organic growth initiatives are progressing well, and we remain ready to act on the M&A front when the right opportunities arise.

Press conference on financial results

Harvia will hold a webcast for analysts, investors and media on 7 May 2026 at 11:00 a.m. EEST. The conference will be held in English. Harvia's CEO Matias Järnefelt and CFO Ari Vesterinen will host the event. The webcast can be followed at https://harvia.events.inderes.com/q1-2026.

A recording of the webcast will be available after the event on the company's website https://harviagroup.com/reports-and-presentations/.

For more information, please contact:

Matias Järnefelt, CEO, tel. +358 40 5056 080

Ari Vesterinen, CFO, tel. +358 40 5050 440

Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia's brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company's comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna market of both private and professional customers.

Harvia's revenue totaled EUR 198.9 million in 2025. Harvia Group employs over 700 professionals in Finland, United States, Germany, Romania, China and Hong Kong, Austria, Italy, and Sweden. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.

Read more: https://harviagroup.com