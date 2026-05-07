Greater Than AB: Interim report January - March 2026

The Group January - March 2026 (KSEK)

Net sales 1 148 (1 274) -10%

Operating result -11 301 (-12 073)

Result for the period -9 240 (-16 140)

Earnings per share before and after dilution -0.53* (-0.99)

* Earnings per share after tax, calculated on the result for the period and the average number of shares for the period January - March, 18 782 486 shares.

Summary of the first quarter

Net sales for Q1 2026 amounted to 1.1 MSEK, compared to 1.3 MSEK in Q1 2025.

EBIT for the quarter was -9.2 MSEK, compared to -16.1 MSEK in Q1 2025, negatively impacted by interests and litigation-related costs of approximately 1.1 MSEK, positively impacted by currency fluctuations of approximately 2.1 MSEK.

Johanna Forseke will assume the role of CEO of Greater Than on May 8, 2026.

CEO Words

From partnerships to execution and market readiness

At the beginning of 2026, our focus has been on execution, scaling, and realizing the value of the partnerships established over the past year.

During the quarter, we entered into a commercial agreement with Honda, marking an important step in bringing our joint solution to market. The collaboration has now moved into an implementation phase, with preparations underway for launch and initial market introduction. This development reflects both the commercial potential of the offering and the strength of combining Honda's global reach with Greater Than's AI technology.

In parallel, our collaboration with the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) continues to develop positively. Interest in the FIA Driver Safety Index (FIA DSI) is growing, and following the progress made in Q4 2025, the solution has received encouraging initial feedback. The FIA is now laying the foundation for broader international adoption.

Developing our relationships with existing customers remains a central part of our strategy. We see continued opportunities to deepen engagement and expand the use of our AI as the market matures and demand for data-driven risk insights increases.

Our overall strategy remains clear: to grow through strong partnerships with global players, where our technology can be implemented at scale and contribute to safer roads worldwide. The progress we are now seeing, both in terms of commercialization and market readiness, is a clear indication that this strategy is delivering.

After more than 18 years as CEO of Greater Than, my tenure is coming to an end. I look back with great pride on what we have built together - from an idea and vision to a company with global relevance, strong partnerships, and a well-defined strategy for continued growth.

I am sincerely grateful to all employees, past and present, as well as to our customers, suppliers, partners, and owners who have contributed to this journey. I wish Johanna Forseke every success as she takes on the role of CEO. Greater Than is well positioned for its next phase, and I look forward to following its development from a new perspective.

Liselott Johansson, CEO

This disclosure contains information that Greater Than is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 07-05-2026 07:54 CET.

Press contact Greater Than

PR@greaterthan.eu

+46 855 593 200

www.greaterthan.eu



About Greater Than

Greater Than is a global leader in AI-driven risk intelligence for road safety and sustainability. Its unique technology is trained using real-life driving data to predict crash probability and climate impact.

By using AI pattern profiling to measure the driver influence on risk, Greater Than delivers predictive scores that are globally comparable. Fleets, mobility providers, insurers and other organizations involved in road transportation use these insights for risk management, cost control, pricing, and ESG compliance.

Greater Than (GREAT: ST) is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. FNCA Sweden AB is the Certified Adviser. Learn more at www.greaterthan.eu.

