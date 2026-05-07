Sinch AB: Laurinda Pang to step down as CEO

Stockholm - May 7, 2026 - Sinch AB (publ) today announces that Laurinda Pang has informed the Board of Directors of her intention to step down as CEO. She will remain active in the role until a successor has assumed office, however no later than 31 December 2026.

The Board of Directors has now initiated a process to secure a structured transition to a new CEO.

"I would like to sincerely thank Laurinda for her significant contributions to Sinch through a period of integration and change. Under her leadership, Sinch has delivered strong and improved profitability, solid cash flow and positioned itself to benefit for a new era of digital communications", says Erik Fröberg, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

"It has been a privilege to lead Sinch and work together with our talented team to transform our company for the future. Sinch is in a strong position, and I believe this is the right time to transition to the next phase of leadership. I will remain fully committed to my role, until a successor is in place, and work closely with the Board to ensure a structured and seamless transition", says Laurinda Pang, CEO.

For further information, please contact

Mia Nordlander

SVP Investor Relations & Sustainability

Mobile: +46 73 511 53 95

E-mail: mia.nordlander@sinch.com

Fredrik Hallstan

Director, Corporate Communications

Mobile: +46 761 15 38 30

E-mail: fredrik.hallstan@sinch.com



Note: This information is such that Sinch AB (publ) is required to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication at 07:40 CEST on May 7, 2026 through the agency of the contact person set out above.

About Sinch

Sinch's vision is to connect every business with every customer, everywhere in the world. With the industry's most trusted foundation for intelligent customer communications, Sinch powers over 900 billion customer interactions annually for more than 200,000 customers across the globe. Leading global companies, including AI innovators, rely on Sinch to strengthen customer relationships and deliver seamless experiences across messaging, email and voice. Profitable since its founding in 2008, Sinch generated net sales of USD 3 billion (SEK 27 billion) in 2025 and has over 4,000 employees in more than 60 countries, with headquarters in Stockholm. Sinch is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (XSTO: SINCH). Visit us at sinch.com.