DJ Amundi MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - USD (C) (CP9U LN) Amundi MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 07-May-2026 / 09:13 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 06-May-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 791.2531 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 40346 CODE: CP9U LN ISIN: LU1602145036 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU1602145036 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CP9U LN LEI Code: 22210085PY3LW5RGLP55 Sequence No.: 426721 EQS News ID: 2323038 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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May 07, 2026 03:14 ET (07:14 GMT)