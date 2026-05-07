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WKN: A2QBBR | ISIN: NO0010890965 | Ticker-Symbol: 5T0
Stuttgart
07.05.26 | 12:34
1,372 Euro
+9,06 % +0,114
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BEWI ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BEWI ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3621,42013:29
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.05.2026 07:15 Uhr
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BEWI ASA: BEWI ASA appoints new CFO

BEWI ASA has appointed Stein Inge Liasjø as new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the group, effective 1 June 2026.

In January 2026, BEWI initiated a structured and international search process to identify the company's next CFO. Both internal and external candidates from several countries were assessed as part of the process.

Following an overall evaluation of experience, competence and strategic fit, the company concluded that Liasjø was the strongest candidate. He has held key roles within BEWI and has built deep insight into the group's operations, financial structure and strategic priorities.

"We have carried out a thorough and professional search process. The strongest candidate emerged from within the organisation, providing continuity at a critical stage of the company's development. Stein Inge combines strong financial competence with a deep understanding of BEWI's business and strategy. I look forward to continuing our close collaboration within the executive management team," says Christian Bekken, CEO of BEWI.

Liasjø succeeds Marie Danielsson, who has held the CFO role at BEWI for more than ten years. He currently serves as Chief Strategy Officer at BEWI ASA, with overall responsibility for M&A, strategy, communication, sustainability and HR. Liasjø has held several leadership roles at BEWI since joining in 2021, including Head of the Packaging & Components division. Before joining BEWI, Liasjø held leadership roles at companies including Aker and Enova, both in Norway and abroad.

For further information, please contact:

Charlotte Knudsen, Chief Communications and IR Officer BEWI ASA, tel: +47 9756 1959

About BEWI ASA

BEWI is a leading European provider of packaging, components, and insulation solutions. Through a circular business model, the group produces raw materials and end goods, while collecting and recycling used materials into new products.

BEWI's core offering is circular packaging and energy-efficient solutions for the building sector. The group has ambitious targets for profitable growth and for decarbonising both its customer offering and own operations through increased use of recycled materials and renewable energy sources. Innovation and industry partnerships, as well as BEWI's people and culture, are integral to driving long-term value creation.

With its vision to protect people and goods for a better everyday, BEWI is leading the change towards a circular economy.

BEWI ASA is listed at the Oslo Børs under ticker BEWI.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and Euronext Oslo Rule Book II - Issuer Rules.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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