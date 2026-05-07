Raute Corporation: Inside information: Raute to initiate change negotiations on possible temporary layoffs up to 90 days in Finland

Raute Corporation, Inside information, May 7, 2026, at 8:10 a.m. EEST

Inside information: Raute to initiate change negotiations on possible temporary layoffs up to 90 days in Finland

Raute Corporation will initiate change negotiations regarding potential temporary layoffs up to 90 days in all Raute Corporation locations in Finland concerning the functions and Services business unit, excluding the unit's installation team, which is already within the scope of the change negotiations that have already been concluded. The change negotiations now being initiated will therefore concern those units and functions that were not previously included in the negotiations.

Global economic and geopolitical uncertainty has further intensified during the first quarter, leading to continued postponement of customers' investment decisions and delayed recovery of Raute's order intake.

The change negotiations will assess how Raute's operations can be adapted to the current and forecasted workload and net sales outlook in order to safeguard the company's profitability and competitiveness. Any potential measures would be temporary in nature.

In total, approximately 140 employees fall within the scope of the negotiations. The potential temporary layoffs would take place during 2026.

FURTHER INFORMATION:

Mika Saariaho, President and CEO, tel. +358 40 154 9393

DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, Main media, www.raute.com