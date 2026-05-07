DJ Amundi S&P 500 Equal Weight UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi S&P 500 Equal Weight UCITS ETF Acc (EQSU LN) Amundi S&P 500 Equal Weight UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 07-May-2026 / 09:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi S&P 500 Equal Weight UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 06-May-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 12.0012 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 13671881 CODE: EQSU LN ISIN: LU2991918421 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2991918421 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EQSU LN LEI Code: 213800TUH1VSFHZ1BX49 Sequence No.: 426755 EQS News ID: 2323108 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 07, 2026 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)