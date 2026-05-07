ZENWORK INC: EZ2290 Opens IRS Form 2290 Pre-Filing for 2026-2027 Tax Year

Truckers, fleet operators, and tax professionals can now file 2290 early to avoid the rush of peak season, save time, and stay IRS-compliant.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR AND DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2026 / EZ2290, a leading IRS-authorized Form 2290 eFiling service, announced that it is accepting pre-filing for HVUT Form 2290 for the 2026-27 tax year.

The start of this pre-filing season is a chance for trucking businesses, fleet managers, and tax professionals to get ahead of the filing season rush. Pre-filing Form 2290 gives more time to prepare Heavy Vehicle Use Tax (HVUT) filings and correct any mistakes that may show up, such as incorrect taxable weight category or VIN.

Filing Form 2290 is a mandatory requirement for heavy highway vehicles with a taxable gross weight of 55,000 pounds or more in a year. The form must be filed in order to receive an IRS-stamped Schedule 1, which serves as proof of HVUT tax payment and compliance. It is also required for DMV vehicle registration and renewal. With pre-filing available from May 1 onwards, EZ2290 IRS approved 2290 provider gives trucking businesses an early start on HVUT compliance and helps prevent any last-minute registration delays.

"Form 2290 filing season can be a stressful time for truckers and fleet operators, especially when your vehicle registration depends on Schedule 1," said Ed Pratt, Co-Founder & COO at Zenwork. "By opening 2026-27 HVUT pre-filing, we are giving filers more breathing room to file their Form 2290 without having to rush through the filing process at the last-minute. We want our filers to file with confidence, and that means giving them the option to file when they're ready, not when deadlines force them to."

Benefits of Pre-Filing Form 2290 for Fleets & Owner-Operators. The start of Form 2290 pre-filing season helps businesses get organized and prepare their returns early before filing season begins, which is helpful for those managing multiple vehicles, different first-use months, and high-volume filing requirements. Faster processing & early Schedule 1: Pre-filing Form 2290 not only fulfills HVUT tax requirements, but it also helps keep vehicles compliant and eligible for registration. It allows pre-filers to get ahead of the deadline and receive an IRS-stamped Schedule 1 as soon as the IRS begins processing and accepting returns.

Extra Time to Fix Corrections: Pre-filing Form 2290 for 2026-27 with EZ2290 changes the HVUT pre-filing experience. It gives truckers and fleet managers more time to prepare and review their returns. This helps reduce any last-minute filing errors and get ready for IRS processing when the filing season begins.

Avoid IRS penalties & late fees: Late filings can lead to hefty IRS penalties and interest charges. Pre-filing ensures timely filing so you can drive worry-free into the new tax year and allows you to meet the 2290 due date of August 31st.

Reduced IRS system downtime issues: Peak filing season is prone to system lags and downtimes because of high traffic and heavy user volume. Pre-filing ensures a glitch-free process and frees you from system-related delays.

How EZ2290 Form 2290 Pre-Filing Works

EZ2290's Form 2290 pre-filing supports single-truck owner-operators as well as large fleets and tax professionals managing filings for multiple clients. The platform offers a guided filing experience with AI-assisted support along with quick access to stamped Schedule 1 after the IRS processes and accepts the return.

Any trucker or fleet owner can start pre-filing Form 2290 for 2026-27 tax year by creating an account on EZ2290 or logging in to an existing account. Pre-file for a single heavy vehicle or use the bulk upload feature to file for multiple trucks and get a step-by-step walkthrough of the entire pre-filing process. Including how to upload business and vehicle details such as business name, EIN, VIN, taxable gross weight of the heavy vehicle, first-use month, and vehicle status.

Once the pre-filed return is reviewed, filers can submit through EZ2290 and track the return status. Once the IRS accepts the return after filing season starts, a stamped Schedule 1 will be immediately available for download.

Key EZ2290 Features for the 2026-27 HVUT Season That Support Owner-Operators, Fleets, & Tax Professionals

EZ2290 offers:

HVUT Form 2290 pre-filing from May 1, 2026

AI-assisted Form 2290 filing experience

Bulk upload support for multiple vehicles

IRS-stamped Schedule 1 after IRS acceptance

Real-time filing status tracking

Free VIN correction & re-filing support for rejected returns

Full-service filing option for large fleets

Form 8849 and amendment support

IFTA Truck Mileage Calculator

EZ2290 is now accepting HVUT Form 2290 pre-file submissions for the 2026-27 tax year.

To start pre-filing, visit https://www.ez2290.com/

About EZ2290

With 9,000+ businesses supported and 15+ years of eFiling experience, EZ2290 combines industry experience with modern filing tools to simplify HVUT compliance. The platform is an online Form 2290 eFile service that helps truck owners, fleet operators, and tax professionals file Heavy Vehicle Use Tax (HVUT) returns securely and efficiently.

Powered by Zenwork, EZ2290 supports Form 2290 e-filing , stamped Schedule 1 delivery after IRS acceptance, VIN corrections, rejected-return re-filing, amendments, Form 8849 filings, bulk filing, and full-service filing support.

Learn more at https://www.ez2290.com/

Contact Information

Name- Ed Pratt

Mail- ed@zenwork.com

Website- https://www.ez2290.com/

SOURCE: ZENWORK INC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/ez2290-opens-irs-form-2290-pre-filing-for-2026-2027-tax-year-1164753