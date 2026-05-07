Two of Argentine's most popular football clubs - River Plate and Vélez Sarsfield - are advancing solar energy projects at their Buenos Aires stadiums to cut operating costs and expand on-site renewable generation. Latam Argentine football clubs River Plate and Vélez Sarsfield are advancing solar energy projects at their stadiums in Buenos Aires, aiming to reduce operating costs and increase on-site renewable generation. Vélez has already begun installing a photovoltaic system on the roof of the José Amalfitani Stadium in the Liniers district. Construction started in March and includes 210 Trina ...

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