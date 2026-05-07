Continuous negative and zero wholesale electricity prices, weak demand, and Greece's inadequate energy storage policy are leaving small- and medium-sized PV investors exposed, despite abundant solar resources.Wholesale electricity prices in Greece between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., when solar irradiation is highest and photovoltaic systems generate most output, have collapsed, frequently reaching zero or negative levels. At the same time, significant volumes of renewable generation are being curtailed during these hours. Preliminary data from the Greek energy regulator show that 876.5 GWh of renewable ...

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