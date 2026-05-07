Including Executives and Policymakers from the UK Government, NVIDIA, AWS, Tony Blair Institute, AstraZeneca and Virgin Atlantic

The AI Summit London today unveiled its keynote speaker line-up for the event's 10th anniversary edition, bringing together senior leaders, technologists and policymakers from across the globe. The 2026 programme will explore the transformative power of artificial intelligence across sectors including government, enterprise, healthcare, finance and AI infrastructure.

Speakers from NVIDIA, Amazon Web Services, Virgin Atlantic, AstraZeneca, the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change and JPMorgan Chase will explore AI deployment, governance, infrastructure and customer transformation across major industries. Further, Jim Carter, Director General Commercial and Industry at the Ministry of Defence, Ollie Ilott, Interim Director General, Emerging Technology and AI, UK Government, and Sasha Rubel, Head of AI/Generative AI Policy, EMEA, Amazon Web Services will lead the "AI Sovereignty Possibility or Pipe Dream for Europe?" panel, debating whether Europe can realistically compete in the global race for AI infrastructure and sovereign capability.

"We are standing at a critical inflection point in the evolution of artificial intelligence, where the conversation is no longer about what AI can do, but how quickly and responsibly it can be embedded into the fabric of every organisation," said Caroline Hicks, Vice President, The AI Summit Series, Informa. "This year's speaker line-up represents the leaders at the very forefront of that shift. Those who are not only shaping strategy, but actively redefining how businesses operate, compete, and create value through AI."

2026 Featured Keynotes and Speakers

Benedict Macon-Cooney , Chief AI Innovation Officer, Tony Blair Institute for Global Change

, Chief AI Innovation Officer, Tony Blair Institute for Global Change Anthony Hills , EMEA Enterprise Director, UK&I, NVIDIA

, EMEA Enterprise Director, UK&I, NVIDIA Anne-Claire Gerbaldi , SVP, Chief Digital, Data and AI Officer, AstraZeneca

, SVP, Chief Digital, Data and AI Officer, AstraZeneca Benjamin Richardson Managing Director, CoreWeave International

Managing Director, CoreWeave International Mara Pometti Vice President, Agentic Experience Strategy, Mastercard

Vice President, Agentic Experience Strategy, Mastercard Richard Clough Global Chief Data Officer, EY

Global Chief Data Officer, EY Richard Masters , VP of Data and AI, and Bethan Lynch , VP Customer Journeys, Virgin Atlantic Airways

, VP of Data and AI, and , VP Customer Journeys, Virgin Atlantic Airways Davood Shamsi , Executive Director of AI/ML, JPMorgan Chase

, Executive Director of AI/ML, JPMorgan Chase Magan Naidoo , Chief Data Officer, United Nations World Food Programme

, Chief Data Officer, United Nations World Food Programme Catarina Miranda , Global AI and Platform Director, and Johan Andersson , Senior Director, Product Management and UX, Pandora

, Global AI and Platform Director, and , Senior Director, Product Management and UX, Pandora Mostafizur Rahman , Chief Technologist for AI, The Manufacturing Technology Centre

, Chief Technologist for AI, The Manufacturing Technology Centre Martin Tantow , Partner, Pegasus Tech Ventures

, Partner, Pegasus Tech Ventures Wendy Ng , Business Information Security Officer, Marks and Spencer

, Business Information Security Officer, Marks and Spencer Vivek Dak , Assistant Vice President, Barclays

, Assistant Vice President, Barclays Richard Adams , Group Head of Architecture, Department for Transport Operator

, Group Head of Architecture, Department for Transport Operator Ingrid Olmesdahl , AI Transformation Director, EMEA, Ogilvy

, AI Transformation Director, EMEA, Ogilvy Laura Weis , Human-AI Strategy Lead, WPP

, Human-AI Strategy Lead, WPP Max Fumagalli, Former UX Director, Beauty Pie

As organisations increasingly embed AI into core business functions, The AI Summit London remains at the forefront of convening the leaders, ideas, and technologies shaping this rapidly advancing landscape. The 2026 edition promises to deliver an agenda defined by strategic insight, practical application, and cross-industry collaboration at the highest level.

The full list of speakers can be found at www.london.theaisummit.com. Delegate passes can be purchased online at www.london.theaisummit.com/passes-pricing, including a VIP All Access pass, the standard Delegate pass and a pass which includes a London Tech Week bundle.

Delegates have options when attending The AI Summit London to take advantage of travel offers from partners Delta Airlines, United Airlines, Eurostar and HotelMap.

To register for the 2026 show running 10-11 June, visit www.london.theaisummit.com. Interested members of the press and analysts may register here to attend.

ABOUT THE AI SUMMIT LONDON

The AI Summit London is the UK and Europe's leading event for applied artificial intelligence, bringing together forward-thinking technologists, business leaders and policymakers from around the world to explore how AI is being deployed at scale across enterprise.

Taking place at Tobacco Dock on 10-11 June 2026, the Summit marks its 10th anniversary, celebrating a decade of progress in commercial AI. Over two days, the event delivers an immersive experience combining strategic insight, practical use cases and live technology demonstrations, empowering organisations to move confidently from experimentation to real-world impact.

As the flagship AI event of London Tech Week, The AI Summit London provides unparalleled opportunities for AI adopters to connect with peers, partners and innovators, equipping them with the knowledge, tools and relationships needed to accelerate responsible, results-driven AI initiatives.

ABOUT THE AI SUMMIT SERIES

If you're building, buying or backing AI, The AI Summit Series is where ideas become outcomes. We cut through the buzzwords to spotlight real use cases, live demos and candid playbooks that help you deploy faster, govern smarter and prove ROI with confidence. No hype, just AI that transforms business.

Launched by Informa in 2016, at a time when artificial intelligence events were largely focused on research and academia, The AI Summit Series was the first conference and exhibition dedicated to what AI means in practice for business.

For a decade, the Series has convened senior executives, investors, technology providers and data scientists to share insight, showcase breakthrough solutions and shape the commercial AI ecosystem. Trusted long before the hype, The AI Summit has established itself at the centre of the global AI community.

Today, the Series delivers world-class events across London, New York, Singapore, and Melbourne continuing to set the standard for enterprise-focused, responsible AI worldwide. For more information, visit www.london.theaisummit.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260507573296/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact: Suzanne Matulay, Society32 for The AI Summit Series, theaisummitpr@society32.com