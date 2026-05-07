Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 07.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der PEA-Countdown: Wie 2026 zum Neubewertungsjahr von Alaska Energy Metals wird
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0F602 | ISIN: US57636Q1040 | Ticker-Symbol: M4I
Tradegate
07.05.26 | 10:14
419,50 Euro
+0,22 % +0,90
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
MASTERCARD INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MASTERCARD INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
419,10419,5010:15
419,10419,5010:15
PR Newswire
07.05.2026 10:06 Uhr
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mastercard and Yellow Card Partner to Unlock Stablecoin Payment Innovation Across EEMEA

The two companies will explore innovative real-world use cases for stablecoin-enabled payments including strengthening digital asset payment security with Mastercard Crypto Credential

JOHANNESBURG and NEW YORK, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mastercard and Yellow Card, a licensed stablecoin infrastructure provider operating primarily across Africa, with additional capabilities in select emerging markets, have announced a strategic partnership to accelerate stablecoin-enabled payment innovation across Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EEMEA), with plans for global expansion.

The collaboration will explore breakthrough applications for stablecoin payments across four key verticals: cross-border remittances, B2B settlement, digital loyalty ecosystems, and treasury management. Both companies will work with banks, financial institutions, and regulatory bodies to pilot secure, compliant stablecoin solutions that enhance payment efficiency and reduce costs for businesses and consumers.

The alliance will establish joint working groups to identify high-impact use cases, and create interoperable solutions for banks and financial institutions in the Mastercard network that bridge traditional finance with blockchain-powered payments. Initial focus markets include Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates.

"Emerging markets represent the greatest opportunity for payment innovation, but success requires deep local expertise and regulatory navigation," said Chris Maurice, CEO of Yellow Card. "We bring years of experience building compliant stablecoin infrastructure where traditional banking falls short. Mastercard's global network amplifies these capabilities, allowing us to serve businesses and consumers who need better, more affordable ways to move money across borders," added Mr. Maurice.

"Stablecoins are an exciting and useful option for some payments, and we look forward to working on additional use cases with Yellow Card, while continuing to leverage Mastercard's expertise to make stablecoins seamless and secure. Together we look forward to taking digital finance into a new sphere, unlocking new efficiencies in cross-border trade, business-to-business settlements, and digital asset security, to generate a wide-ranging positive impact across the financial ecosystem," said Mete Güney, Executive Vice President, Market Development, EEMEA, Mastercard.

The partnership builds on Mastercard's expanding blockchain ecosystem and Yellow Card's proven track record as one of Africa's leading licensed stablecoin operators, reinforcing both companies' commitment to utility-focused digital asset innovation. As stablecoins gain regulatory clarity and institutional adoption across emerging markets, the collaboration positions both partners at the forefront of secure, scalable digital payment solutions that bridge traditional finance with blockchain technology.

About Mastercard
Mastercard powers economies and empowers people in 200+ countries and territories worldwide. Together with our customers, we're building a resilient economy where everyone can prosper. We support a wide range of digital payments choices, making transactions secure, simple, smart and accessible. Our technology and innovation, partnerships and networks combine to deliver a unique set of products and services that help people, businesses and governments realize their greatest potential.

www.mastercard.com

About Yellow Card
Yellow Card is one of the largest licensed stablecoin-based infrastructure providers with capabilities in 20 African countries and major emerging markets. From Stablecoin payment infrastructure to fiat settlement rails, wallet services, and custom local Stablecoin issuance, Yellow Card provides the complete à-la-carte infrastructure businesses need to manage Stablecoins, payments, and operations across emerging markets.

https://yellowcard.io/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2973777/Yellow_Card_x_Mastercard.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2973776/Yellow_Card_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mastercard-and-yellow-card-partner-to-unlock-stablecoin-payment-innovation-across-eemea-302765330.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.