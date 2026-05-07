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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.05.2026 10:34 Uhr
205 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Other World Computing (OWC) Expands UK Channel with M2M Direct Distribution Partnership

UK resellers and e-commerce partners gain access to OWC solutions that perform in the real world - creating more opportunity for partners and better outcomes for customers

WOODSTOCK, Ill., May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Other World Computing (OWC), a trusted leader in high-performance storage, memory, connectivity, software, and accessories that empower creative and business professionals to maximize performance, enhance reliability, and streamline workflows, today announced the appointment of M2M Direct as a UK distribution partner. Effective April 6, 2026, the agreement expands OWC's reach across the UK, making its full portfolio more accessible to specialist retailers, value-added resellers, system integrators, and e-commerce channels as part of the company's broader European growth strategy.

For OWC, this builds on an established UK presence and pairs it with a partner that brings the reach, expertise, and execution to dramatically expand it across a highly business-critical market. For M2M Direct, it adds a high-performance portfolio that aligns with where demand is going - content creation, data-heavy environments, and AI-driven workloads that don't leave room for compromise. For the channel, it opens the door to more opportunity - giving partners access to solutions they can confidently bring to customers, expanding what they offer and how they show up. And for end users, it simply means better access to technology that performs, scales, and keeps up with the way modern work actually gets done.

"We're excited about this partnership because OWC brings something our partners don't get from most vendors - a complete, high-performance ecosystem they can actually build around. This isn't just another product line; it's a set of solutions that solve real workflow challenges, from capture to connectivity to storage," said Charlie Hacker, Director of Sales and Marketing, M2M Direct. "That gives our resellers the ability to have better conversations with their customers, deliver technology that performs where it matters, and ultimately create more value at every step."

"We've built OWC around a simple idea - performance only matters if it shows up in the real world. What makes this partnership with M2M Direct so compelling is the alignment. They understand how to bring high-performance solutions to market the right way, and together we can reach more customers who need technology that keeps up with how they actually work," said Harry Berner, Channel Director UK & Ireland, Other World Computing (OWC). "This is about combining strengths to deliver better outcomes - for the channel and for the end user."

"OWC Europe has long recognized the needs of customers across the region and worked to build visibility and accessibility to our full product line. With a strong European team and established headquarters, it's now time to ensure those who can benefit from OWC solutions have easy access to them," said Larry O'Connor, Founder and CEO, Other World Computing (OWC). "We're excited about the energy, effort, and success M2M brings, alongside our broader European channel partners."

Resellers interested in becoming OWC partners can contact M2M Direct here: sales@m2m-direct.co.uk to learn more about the OWC Deal Registration and Partner Programme.

About M2M Direct
Since 1998, M2M Direct has been delivering specialist value-added IT distribution to the channel, supporting resellers, retailers, VARs, system builders and B2B customers with world-class technology, dependable supply, and expert commercial support.

With established coverage across the UK and EMEA, we help customers source and deliver technology efficiently across multiple markets. Combining strong vendor relationships, specialist product knowledge, reliable stock holding, and responsive service, we provide a modern distribution model built around value, partnership and performance.

About Other World Computing (OWC)
Founded in 1988, Other World Computing (OWC) is a trusted leader in high-performance storage, docks, and memory card solutions that empower professionals in video and audio production, photography, and business with the tools to maximize the performance and reliability of their workflows seamlessly. OWC's professional-grade storage, expansion, media cards, docks, and connectivity, as well as its apps and accessories, are built to last by the people who use them: creatives, businesses, and consumers. For further information, please visit www.owc.com. OWC can also be found on LinkedIn and X.

©2026 Other World Computing (OWC). All other brand and product names contained in this announcement may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Intel, the Intel logo, Thunderbolt, Thunderbolt logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

PR Contact:
Nicole Gorman
Gorman Communications, for Other World Computing (OWC)
M: 508-397-0131
nicole.gorman@gormancommunications.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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